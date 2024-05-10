A Delta Air Lines plane moves toward its gate at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

On Thursday, the New York Post posted a picture on X of a woman who climbed into an overhead bin to take a nap. The passengers were described as feeling “baffled” as they watched the seemingly unconcerned passenger make herself comfortable.

While climbing into overhead bins is certainly unusual, feeling exhausted on planes is not. If you always seem to find yourself disembarking a plane feeling extra fatigued, have no fear.

There are ways to stay well-rested even on the longest of journeys — without leaving your seat.

How to get the best sleep on a plane

Pass up the caffeine . According to Travel + Leisure, drinking soda on a flight contributes to both jet lag and dehydration. Plus, fizzy drinks can make you feel bloated, which contributes to in-flight discomfort.

. According to Travel + Leisure, drinking soda on a flight contributes to both jet lag and dehydration. Plus, fizzy drinks can make you feel bloated, which contributes to in-flight discomfort. Book a window seat . If you can, try and sit in a window seat. You can rest your head against the wall of the plane as you doze and have a great view waiting for you when you wake up.

. If you can, try and sit in a window seat. You can rest your head against the wall of the plane as you doze and have a great view waiting for you when you wake up. Wear layers . Even the slightest chill in an airplane cabin can prevent you from sleeping. That is why wearing light layers — and bringing a small blanket on longer flights — can increase comfort and feelings of security.

. Even the slightest chill in an airplane cabin can prevent you from sleeping. That is why wearing light layers — and bringing a small blanket on longer flights — can increase comfort and feelings of security. Tune out the noise. Bring a set of headphones, or better yet, noise-canceling headphones, to block out the sounds of passengers around you.

Products to try