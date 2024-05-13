In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass.

With Gen Z now part of the workforce, their relationship to it has been an ongoing topic of discussion with such trends as quiet quitting making a stir.

As previously reported by the Deseret News, quiet quitting was a global TikTok trend that encouraged workers, who felt underappreciated and overworked, to put in the bare minimum amount of work without actually quitting.

While this trend was criticized by employers for putting them in a hard position, Gen Z argued it was an effective way to put up boundaries between the demands of work and personal life.

A recent TikTok post has reignited the debate online over what expectations Gen Z has for their jobs.

The video, posted by @calbinogenome, calls out a recent job recruitment offer he received.

In it he lists the job requirements: a bachelor’s degree (preferably a master’s degree) in biochemistry, five years of experience, Python programming experience and the ability to travel domestically and internationally.

Then he reveals the pay is $24 an hour.

Commenters reflected the original poster’s bafflement at the high requirement and low pay. One of the most-liked comments was a sarcastic remark that said, “BUT... you get to wear casual clothes on Fridays and a pizza party on Christmas ... woo.”

Does Gen Z need to lower their job pay expectations?

There are many other examples of viral TikTok videos, Reddit threads and other social media posts of Gen Z-ers complaining about the difficulties they are having on finding jobs that offer a reasonable enough pay to live on. But how justified are they in their concerns?

According to The New York Times, a study by RentCafe found that it is easier for Gen Z to buy or rent a home than millennials, with millennial owners devoting 36% of their income to housing by age 30, while Gen Z devoted 30%.

However, home ownership isn’t the only concern that Gen Z faces. Inflation rates were higher between 2021 and 2024 than in previous years, per the US Inflation Calculator, making the cost of living higher across the board.

According to the National Employment Law Project, $15 an hour is the base requirement necessary of a living wage for most people. This takes into account basic living expenses like housing, food, transportation, health care and taxes.

In their report on each states’ living wage, Utah was at $16.75 per hour for urban areas and $16.32 per hour for rural areas.

What is Gen Z prioritizing in their jobs?

Gen Z prioritizes maintaining a healthy work and life balance.

According to Forbes, Gen Z is shaped by their unique cultural and technological landscape. Their proficiency with digital communication has placed less emphasis on the importance of attending the office in person.

This was only heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic where workers were forced to adopt a work-from-home lifestyle.

Mental well-being has also been a primary concern for Gen Z workers. As a result Gen Z workers desire more freedom and flexibility when it comes to their jobs, which remote work facilitates.