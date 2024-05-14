In this Friday, April 30, 2021, file photo, visitors exit The Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. Disneyland just released its Halloween 2024 plans.

Spooky season is one of the most popular times to visit Disneyland. The park boasts themed food, rides, characters and activities to help parkgoers enjoy the Halloween holiday.

Even though we won’t celebrate Halloween for another five months, it’s time to plan ahead. Disneyland has announced that it will begin its spooky season in August, per USA Today.

While most of the events can be enjoyed with a regular park ticket, some events — like the Oogie Boogie Bash — are sold separately. As Halloween draws nearer, the costs of these events get higher. Don’t wait to make your plans!

Here’s what to know about Disney’s preparations for the spookiest season of the year.

Does Disney do anything for Halloween?

Disney has many festivities available, both for regular parkgoers and for guests wishing to attended special events. Here are a few unique events Disneyland offers:

The Oogie Boogie Bash takes place at Disney California Adventure Park on select evenings from August to October. Guests can experience treats, attractions, photo opportunities and more after dark. This is a separately ticketed event, so be sure to purchase your tickets separate from normal park tickets.

takes place at Disney California Adventure Park on select evenings from August to October. Guests can experience treats, attractions, photo opportunities and more after dark. This is a separately ticketed event, so be sure to purchase your tickets separate from normal park tickets. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is a fun celebration offered on select evenings between Aug. 9 and Oct. 31. The party extends from 7 p.m. to midnight, and features trick-or-treating, costumed characters and more. Tickets will go on sale May 15.

is a fun celebration offered on select evenings between Aug. 9 and Oct. 31. The party extends from 7 p.m. to midnight, and features trick-or-treating, costumed characters and more. Tickets will go on sale May 15. Additionally, Dia de los Muertos will be celebrated in Disneyland’s Frontierland this fall, accompanied by calacas, colorful flowers and ofrendas. Updates on the festive occasion can be found here.

What happens at Oogie Boogie Bash?

The Oogie Boogie Bash is, according to Disney, a “frightfully delightful night of Halloween thrills.” Guests can wear costumes, trick-or-treat, and enjoy a variety of parades and shows, including World of Color, DescenDance and the Frightfully Fun Parade.

The Oogie Boogie Bash, plus several other attractions, can be found on Disney’s website.