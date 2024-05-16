Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving laughs with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum during the NBA All-Star game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023. Humor is teachable, according to Stanford professor Jennifer Aaker.

In a fast-paced world, burnout is natural — and unfortunately, so is pessimism.

According to The Independent, new research shows that after the age of 23, most of us begin to lose our sense of humor.

Luckily, humor is teachable, according to Stanford professor Jennifer Aaker. And it’s time to start taking it seriously.

Is laughter good for your mental health?

Laughter is very important, it turns out. According to the Mayo Clinic, laughter and humor contribute to positive effects on both physical and mental health. Some long-term effects include an improved mood, a strengthened immune system and even relief from pain.

Leading academic professionals — like Stanford’s Naomi Bagdonas — wholeheartedly agree.

“Laughing changes the chemistry of our brains, making us more creative, bonded and resilient,” Bagdonas said in a Class Takeaways video. “Humor is an elixir for trust and an antidote to arrogance, especially for today’s leaders.”

In order to be an effective leader, then, a good sense of humor could be a determining factor. And in a world that values both effective leadership and effective communication, humor can tie the two together. “Theories focusing on the evolution of laughter point to it as an important adaptation for social communication,” according to the Association for Psychological Science.

Humor, essentially, helps us become more “resilient,” more “creative,” more adept at “social communication,” and more healthy. Why then, is it so hard for us to remember to laugh?

Seriously … what’s so funny?

Jennifer Aaker and Naomi Bagdonas co-authored a book, “Humor Seriously,” in which they explore the reasons why we tend to lose our sense of humor. According to The Times, one of those reasons is the unfortunate feeling that work is too serious for humor. Fear of a flat joke is another culprit.

And a third surprising reason, according to Aaker, is that “there’s this misperception that in order to leverage humor you have to be funny.”

How do we overcome such misperceptions?

Here are a few suggestions: