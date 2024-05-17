Tree service crews climb atop an SUV to cut apart a tree that fell on it at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Sherwood in the aftermath of a severe storm on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston. Fast-moving thunderstorms pummeled southeastern Texas for the second time this month, killing at least four people, blowing out windows in high-rise buildings, downing trees and knocking out power to more than 900,000 homes and businesses in the Houston area. | Brett Coomer, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press

By Caroline McDonald

According to Fox News, a storm system led to thunderstorms and 100 mph winds in Houston Thursday, leaving four dead and over 1 million without power. Despite the weather lasting less than an hour, “local residents described the storm’s impacts as hurricane-like.”

If you’re ever faced with a storm warning, there are things you can do to prepare — and that could provide safety for you and your family.

When is storm season?

The Central North Pacific and Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30, according to the National Hurricane Center.

While you may not live in an area affected by hurricanes, there are only three ingredients needed for a thunderstorm, per USA Today: unstable air, lift and moisture.

Storms occur most often in the spring and summer months, and vary in their length depending on location. According to USA Today, Houston maintains a world record for “the highest rainfall over flat land in a 24-hour period.”

The 1979 Tropical Storm Claudette had a rainfall of 42 inches in only 24 hours.

Not all storms are so severe. In fact, the National Weather Center has provided a list of storm risk categories, ranging from marginal to high. Marginal thunderstorms are isolated and limited in their duration.

How do you prepare for a storm?

No matter the risk category, preparedness is vital. The National Weather Center provided a few safety basics: stay inside, away from doors and windows; get down, to the lowest floor available; cover up; stay calm.

How else can you prepare? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends having a plan. Here are just a few of its recommended steps:

  • Have an evacuation route.
  • Pre-identify emergency departments — such as urgent care centers — closest to home and evacuation route.
  • Learn and teach safety measures such as CPR and preventing carbon monoxide poisoning.
  • Know the local forecast. Stay up to speed on what is happening.
  • Make sure everyone knows important phone numbers. Identify at least two emergency meeting places.
  • Have multiple ways to communicate with friends and family.
  • Know how to take care of yourself. Exercise, meditation and healthy eating all contribute to better preparedness.

Maintaining an emergency kit can also be a helpful way to stay prepared for severe weather, according to the CDC. Here are potential items to include:

  • An emergency water supply.
  • An emergency food supply.
  • Prescription medicines and other first-aid supplies.
  • Infant and childcare supplies.
  • Important paperwork, such as passports, birth certificates, driver’s licenses, SS cards, and health records.
  • Small amounts of cash and coins.
  • Flashlights and batteries.
  • Warm clothes.
  • Sleeping bags.
  • Power banks or generators.
Juan Angeles, left, cleans out a bedroom in his apartment in the aftermath of a severe storm, where the roof of his home was torn away, on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston. Fast-moving thunderstorms pummeled southeastern Texas for the second time this month, killing at least four people, blowing out windows in high-rise buildings, downing trees and knocking out power to more than 900,000 homes and businesses in the Houston area. | Brett Coomer, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press
Glass in a truck is blown out in the aftermath of a severe storm on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston. Fast-moving thunderstorms pummeled southeastern Texas for the second time this month, killing at least four people, blowing out windows in high-rise buildings, downing trees and knocking out power to more than 900,000 homes and businesses in the Houston area. | Brett Coomer, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press
A crane sits on top of a cement truck, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston, at an address where authorities say a man was killed when a crane fell on the cement truck he was sitting in during the previous night's storm. | Jon Shapley, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press
A U.S. Postal Service truck is flipped on its side at the intersection of Bingle and Sowden in the aftermath of a severe storm on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston. The widespread destruction brought much of Houston to a standstill as crews raced to restore power and remove uprooted trees and debris. | Brett Coomer, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press
Mayor John Whitmire and Fire Chief Samuel Pena survey damaged buildings downtown on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston, after a strong thunderstorm moved through Thursday evening. | Karen Warren, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press
Tree service crews climb atop an SUV to cut apart a tree that fell on it at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Sherwood in the aftermath of a severe storm on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston. Fast-moving thunderstorms pummeled southeastern Texas for the second time this month, killing at least four people, blowing out windows in high-rise buildings, downing trees and knocking out power to more than 900,000 homes and businesses in the Houston area. | Brett Coomer, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press
A worker digs out bricks from a collapsed wall near Commerce and Main Street downtown on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston, after a strong thunderstorm moved through Thursday evening. | Karen Warren, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press
A cyclist rides past a fallen transmission line tower along the US 290 feeder road in the aftermath of a severe storm on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston. Fast-moving thunderstorms pummeled southeastern Texas for the second time this month, killing at least four people, blowing out windows in high-rise buildings, downing trees and knocking out power to more than 900,000 homes and businesses in the Houston area. | Brett Coomer, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press
Kenneth Roland, a barber, talks, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston, about his experience providing first aid to a woman who died the night before during a storm. | Jon Shapley, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press
Crews work to clean up debris after a wall came down in the aftermath of a severe storm on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston. Fast-moving thunderstorms pummeled southeastern Texas for the second time this month, killing at least four people, blowing out windows in high-rise buildings, downing trees and knocking out power to more than 900,000 homes and businesses in the Houston area. | Brett Coomer, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press
A Houston police officer walks back to his vehicle after clearing people away from a damaged tire shop at the intersection of Sowden and Bingle in the aftermath of a severe storm on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston. The widespread destruction brought much of Houston to a standstill as crews raced to restore power and remove uprooted trees and debris. | Brett Coomer, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press
Maria Castillo cleans up water and debris from a broken window at her apartment in the aftermath of a severe storm on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston. Fast-moving thunderstorms pummeled southeastern Texas for the second time this month, killing at least four people, blowing out windows in high-rise buildings, downing trees and knocking out power to more than 900,000 homes and businesses in the Houston area. | Brett Coomer, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press
A tree is seen toppled over on an apartment building in the aftermath of a severe storm on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston. Fast-moving thunderstorms pummeled southeastern Texas for the second time this month, killing at least four people, blowing out windows in high-rise buildings, downing trees and knocking out power to more than 900,000 homes and businesses in the Houston area. | Brett Coomer, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press
David Figueroa, left, and Delmy Suazo toss bricks to a pile as they work to clean up debris after a wall came down at an apartment complex in the aftermath of a severe storm on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston. Fast-moving thunderstorms pummeled southeastern Texas for the second time this month, killing at least four people, blowing out windows in high-rise buildings, downing trees and knocking out power to more than 900,000 homes and businesses in the Houston area. | Brett Coomer, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press