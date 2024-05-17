Tree service crews climb atop an SUV to cut apart a tree that fell on it at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Sherwood in the aftermath of a severe storm on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston. Fast-moving thunderstorms pummeled southeastern Texas for the second time this month, killing at least four people, blowing out windows in high-rise buildings, downing trees and knocking out power to more than 900,000 homes and businesses in the Houston area.

According to Fox News, a storm system led to thunderstorms and 100 mph winds in Houston Thursday, leaving four dead and over 1 million without power. Despite the weather lasting less than an hour, “local residents described the storm’s impacts as hurricane-like.”

If you’re ever faced with a storm warning, there are things you can do to prepare — and that could provide safety for you and your family.

When is storm season?

The Central North Pacific and Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30, according to the National Hurricane Center.

While you may not live in an area affected by hurricanes, there are only three ingredients needed for a thunderstorm, per USA Today: unstable air, lift and moisture.

Storms occur most often in the spring and summer months, and vary in their length depending on location. According to USA Today, Houston maintains a world record for “the highest rainfall over flat land in a 24-hour period.”

The 1979 Tropical Storm Claudette had a rainfall of 42 inches in only 24 hours.

Not all storms are so severe. In fact, the National Weather Center has provided a list of storm risk categories, ranging from marginal to high. Marginal thunderstorms are isolated and limited in their duration.

How do you prepare for a storm?

No matter the risk category, preparedness is vital. The National Weather Center provided a few safety basics: stay inside, away from doors and windows; get down, to the lowest floor available; cover up; stay calm.

How else can you prepare? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends having a plan. Here are just a few of its recommended steps:

Have an evacuation route.

Pre-identify emergency departments — such as urgent care centers — closest to home and evacuation route.

Learn and teach safety measures such as CPR and preventing carbon monoxide poisoning.

Know the local forecast. Stay up to speed on what is happening.

Make sure everyone knows important phone numbers. Identify at least two emergency meeting places.

Have multiple ways to communicate with friends and family.

Know how to take care of yourself. Exercise, meditation and healthy eating all contribute to better preparedness.

Maintaining an emergency kit can also be a helpful way to stay prepared for severe weather, according to the CDC. Here are potential items to include:

An emergency water supply.

An emergency food supply.

Prescription medicines and other first-aid supplies.

Infant and childcare supplies.

Important paperwork, such as passports, birth certificates, driver’s licenses, SS cards, and health records.

Small amounts of cash and coins.

Flashlights and batteries.

Warm clothes.

Sleeping bags.

Power banks or generators.