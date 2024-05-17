According to
Fox News, a storm system led to thunderstorms and 100 mph winds in Houston Thursday, leaving four dead and over 1 million without power. Despite the weather lasting less than an hour, “local residents described the storm’s impacts as hurricane-like.”
If you’re ever faced with a storm warning, there are things you can do to prepare — and that could provide safety for you and your family.
When is storm season?
The Central North Pacific and Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30, according to the
National Hurricane Center.
While you may not live in an area affected by hurricanes, there are only three ingredients needed for a thunderstorm, per
USA Today: unstable air, lift and moisture.
Storms occur most often in the spring and summer months, and vary in their length depending on location. According to USA Today, Houston maintains a world record for “the highest rainfall over flat land in a 24-hour period.”
The 1979 Tropical Storm Claudette had a rainfall of 42 inches in only 24 hours.
Not all storms are so severe. In fact, the
National Weather Center has provided a list of storm risk categories, ranging from marginal to high. Marginal thunderstorms are isolated and limited in their duration. How do you prepare for a storm?
No matter the risk category, preparedness is vital. The National Weather Center provided a few safety basics: stay inside, away from doors and windows; get down, to the lowest floor available; cover up; stay calm.
How else can you prepare? The
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends having a plan. Here are just a few of its recommended steps: Have an evacuation route. Pre-identify emergency departments — such as urgent care centers — closest to home and evacuation route. Learn and teach safety measures such as CPR and preventing carbon monoxide poisoning. Know the local forecast. Stay up to speed on what is happening. Make sure everyone knows important phone numbers. Identify at least two emergency meeting places. Have multiple ways to communicate with friends and family. Know how to take care of yourself. Exercise, meditation and healthy eating all contribute to better preparedness.
Maintaining an emergency kit can also be a helpful way to stay prepared for severe weather, according to the
CDC. Here are potential items to include: An emergency water supply. An emergency food supply. Prescription medicines and other first-aid supplies. Infant and childcare supplies. Important paperwork, such as passports, birth certificates, driver’s licenses, SS cards, and health records. Small amounts of cash and coins. Flashlights and batteries. Warm clothes. Sleeping bags. Power banks or generators. Juan Angeles, left, cleans out a bedroom in his apartment in the aftermath of a severe storm, where the roof of his home was torn away, on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston. Fast-moving thunderstorms pummeled southeastern Texas for the second time this month, killing at least four people, blowing out windows in high-rise buildings, downing trees and knocking out power to more than 900,000 homes and businesses in the Houston area. | Brett Coomer, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press Glass in a truck is blown out in the aftermath of a severe storm on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston. Fast-moving thunderstorms pummeled southeastern Texas for the second time this month, killing at least four people, blowing out windows in high-rise buildings, downing trees and knocking out power to more than 900,000 homes and businesses in the Houston area. | Brett Coomer, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press A crane sits on top of a cement truck, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston, at an address where authorities say a man was killed when a crane fell on the cement truck he was sitting in during the previous night's storm. | Jon Shapley, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press A U.S. Postal Service truck is flipped on its side at the intersection of Bingle and Sowden in the aftermath of a severe storm on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston. The widespread destruction brought much of Houston to a standstill as crews raced to restore power and remove uprooted trees and debris. | Brett Coomer, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press Mayor John Whitmire and Fire Chief Samuel Pena survey damaged buildings downtown on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston, after a strong thunderstorm moved through Thursday evening. | Karen Warren, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press Tree service crews climb atop an SUV to cut apart a tree that fell on it at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Sherwood in the aftermath of a severe storm on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston. Fast-moving thunderstorms pummeled southeastern Texas for the second time this month, killing at least four people, blowing out windows in high-rise buildings, downing trees and knocking out power to more than 900,000 homes and businesses in the Houston area. | Brett Coomer, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press A worker digs out bricks from a collapsed wall near Commerce and Main Street downtown on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston, after a strong thunderstorm moved through Thursday evening. | Karen Warren, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press A cyclist rides past a fallen transmission line tower along the US 290 feeder road in the aftermath of a severe storm on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston. Fast-moving thunderstorms pummeled southeastern Texas for the second time this month, killing at least four people, blowing out windows in high-rise buildings, downing trees and knocking out power to more than 900,000 homes and businesses in the Houston area. | Brett Coomer, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press Kenneth Roland, a barber, talks, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston, about his experience providing first aid to a woman who died the night before during a storm. | Jon Shapley, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press Crews work to clean up debris after a wall came down in the aftermath of a severe storm on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston. Fast-moving thunderstorms pummeled southeastern Texas for the second time this month, killing at least four people, blowing out windows in high-rise buildings, downing trees and knocking out power to more than 900,000 homes and businesses in the Houston area. | Brett Coomer, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press A Houston police officer walks back to his vehicle after clearing people away from a damaged tire shop at the intersection of Sowden and Bingle in the aftermath of a severe storm on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston. The widespread destruction brought much of Houston to a standstill as crews raced to restore power and remove uprooted trees and debris. | Brett Coomer, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press Maria Castillo cleans up water and debris from a broken window at her apartment in the aftermath of a severe storm on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston. Fast-moving thunderstorms pummeled southeastern Texas for the second time this month, killing at least four people, blowing out windows in high-rise buildings, downing trees and knocking out power to more than 900,000 homes and businesses in the Houston area. | Brett Coomer, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press A tree is seen toppled over on an apartment building in the aftermath of a severe storm on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston. Fast-moving thunderstorms pummeled southeastern Texas for the second time this month, killing at least four people, blowing out windows in high-rise buildings, downing trees and knocking out power to more than 900,000 homes and businesses in the Houston area. | Brett Coomer, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press David Figueroa, left, and Delmy Suazo toss bricks to a pile as they work to clean up debris after a wall came down at an apartment complex in the aftermath of a severe storm on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston. Fast-moving thunderstorms pummeled southeastern Texas for the second time this month, killing at least four people, blowing out windows in high-rise buildings, downing trees and knocking out power to more than 900,000 homes and businesses in the Houston area. | Brett Coomer, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press