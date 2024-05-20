Memorial Day is Monday, May 27.
In celebration of the holiday weekend, millions of people across the nation will be traveling, as previously reported by the Deseret News. Memorial Day is a celebration of men and women in the U.S. Armed Forces who have lost their lives in the service of their country.
It is also a holiday that marks the coming of warmer weather and sunnier days. Now that summer break is in session, Memorial Day is a fun opportunity for families to spend time together and celebrate.
Here are some ways to get children involved in the holiday.
Memorial Day activities to consider
- Visit a cemetery or memorial park. Have your children bring flowers to put at the graves of loved ones and/or fallen soldiers. Take a little time to talk about why Memorial Day is a significant holiday.
- Attend a parade. Cities often host parades in celebration of the holiday. Bring the whole family to enjoy the marching bands and volunteers.
- Go on a hike. If the weather permits, take the family outdoors to hike trails and enjoy the scenery.
- Have a picnic. If children are too young to go on a hike, consider visiting a nearby park to have a picnic.
- Make a craft. Get creative by making crafts with the kids. The red poppy is a symbol of Memorial Day and the Library of Congress Blogs provides a fun and easy craft to make them.
- Hit the pool. If a pool near you is open, consider having a pool day with the kids.
- Get a sweet treat. Ice cream and a walk could be a fun and simple way to celebrate this weekend.
What do you put in a summer gift basket?
Because your kids are likely excited for the summer, consider making a fun “summer prep” basket for each of them. These baskets can include whatever you’d like, but here are a few ideas:
- Sunscreen. Safety first! Pack an individual sunscreen in each basket for each child to use this summer.
- New swimsuit. If your children have outgrown their swimsuits, consider this a great opportunity to gift them with a new one.
- Favorite candy. Pick out a favorite candy or two to give them this weekend.
- Pool toys. Goggles, pool noodles, bouncy balls and squirt guns are all fun accessories to a pool trip.
- Summer books. Stuff their baskets with a few fun books to read over the summer.
- Movie/show tickets. Movie theaters often have exciting releases — and family-friendly re-releases — over the summer. Summer concerts and shows are also very popular. Make it a fun family outing by purchasing tickets.
- Craft supplies. A fun craft will keep them occupied even on the most “boring” days of the summer. Consider sidewalk chalk, coloring books, coloring pencils, markers, a watercolor set or finger paint.
- Flip-flops. Consider investing in a fun pair of shoes for your child to wear to the pool, the park or wherever their summer plans take them.