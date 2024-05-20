Volunteer Tate Cocciniglio, 11, places a flag at a marker at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Sandy on Thursday, May 27, 2021. There are ways to get your children involved in Memorial Day, even when they might seem a little too young to understand its significance

Memorial Day is Monday, May 27.

In celebration of the holiday weekend, millions of people across the nation will be traveling, as previously reported by the Deseret News. Memorial Day is a celebration of men and women in the U.S. Armed Forces who have lost their lives in the service of their country.

It is also a holiday that marks the coming of warmer weather and sunnier days. Now that summer break is in session, Memorial Day is a fun opportunity for families to spend time together and celebrate.

Here are some ways to get children involved in the holiday.

Memorial Day activities to consider

Visit a cemetery or memorial park . Have your children bring flowers to put at the graves of loved ones and/or fallen soldiers. Take a little time to talk about why Memorial Day is a significant holiday.

. Have your children bring flowers to put at the graves of loved ones and/or fallen soldiers. Take a little time to talk about why Memorial Day is a significant holiday. Attend a parade . Cities often host parades in celebration of the holiday. Bring the whole family to enjoy the marching bands and volunteers.

. Cities often host parades in celebration of the holiday. Bring the whole family to enjoy the marching bands and volunteers. Go on a hike . If the weather permits, take the family outdoors to hike trails and enjoy the scenery.

. If the weather permits, take the family outdoors to hike trails and enjoy the scenery. Have a picnic . If children are too young to go on a hike, consider visiting a nearby park to have a picnic.

. If children are too young to go on a hike, consider visiting a nearby park to have a picnic. Make a craft . Get creative by making crafts with the kids. The red poppy is a symbol of Memorial Day and the Library of Congress Blogs provides a fun and easy craft to make them.

. Get creative by making crafts with the kids. The red poppy is a symbol of Memorial Day and the Library of Congress Blogs provides a fun and easy craft to make them. Hit the pool . If a pool near you is open, consider having a pool day with the kids.

. If a pool near you is open, consider having a pool day with the kids. Get a sweet treat. Ice cream and a walk could be a fun and simple way to celebrate this weekend.

