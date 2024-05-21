The TikTok app is pictured on an iPhone in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The app is cracking down on topics that promote disordered eating and dangerous weight-loss tactics.

TikTok’s recently updated community guidelines seek to address the harmful content promoted on the popular social media app.

This news comes in the wake of TikTok facing a legal battle to prevent the platform from being banned in the U.S., as previously reported by the Deseret News.

Per a 2022 article by The New York Times, TikTok has a history of peddling harmful content to a younger audience. In as little as 30 minutes after joining the platform, 13-year-old users were recommended content relating to eating disorders and self-harm.

The new guidelines seek to address this ongoing issue, specifically relating to areas surrounding health, such as weight-loss and eating disorders.

Health-related content is a major category on TikTok. Many licensed medical professionals have created huge followings due to the reliable medical advice they provide.

However, even though content can appear authoritative, anyone can post on the app and as a result, not all of the information circulated is well informed, and can even be considered as damaging.

Why is TikTok cracking down on weight-loss related content?

According to the Los Angeles Times, prescription drugs like Ozempic have been popularized on TikTok as a means of rapid weight-loss. Eating habits and video filters are also promoted as a means to achieve or maintain an ideal image.

Influencers on the app make money off the persona they craft, and thus offer advice on how one can follow in their footsteps. This advice often does not come from a place of real medical experience.

According to TikTok, their updated community guidelines seek to regulate this type of content by breaking videos down into four categories: allowed, not allowed, restricted to users 18 and older, and ineligible.

“We do not allow showing or promoting disordered eating and dangerous weight loss behaviors,” TikTok said.

They explain that dangerous weight-loss behavior includes “extreme dieting or fasting, or misusing medication or engaging in exercise for weight loss that may create a significant and immediate health or well-being risk.”

How is weight-loss content harmful to teens?

TikTok can feed into the pressure teenagers already feel to fit in and appear a certain way, according to Healthline.

Social media platforms, like TikTok, propagate this issue due to the way their algorithms recommend videos. If a user interacts with specific content, then the algorithm promotes more of the same.

Teens, who are more susceptible to this content, can form a negative feedback loop: They watch this type of content because they feel self-conscious, and by watching it they become more self-conscious.

Furthermore, according to Healthline, TikTok’s short form content reduces complex topics surrounding health and weight-loss into easy-to-digest videos, which play into teenagers desire for a simple way to obtain their desired appearance.

Rebecca Hambright MS, RDN, a dietitian and nutrition therapist with Wise Heart Nutrition & Wellness in Bellingham, Washington, told Healthline, “Nutrition experts are overshadowed by influencers because (they) are more often going to provide context or nuance with nutrition information, while an influencer with a goal to sell a program (or) product will deliver an overly simplified nutrition message.”