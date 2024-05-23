The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft of Singapore Airlines, is parked after the SQ321 London-Singapore flight, that encountered severe turbulence, at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, near Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. The Singapore Airlines flight descended 6,000 feet (around 1,800 meters) in about three minutes, the carrier said Tuesday. A British man died and authorities said dozens of passengers were injured, some severely.

Passengers on the Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 were gripped by terror on Tuesday when sudden turbulence hit the aircraft, sending objects — and people — flying.

The flight, which originally set out from London to Singapore, had to make an emergency landing in Bangkok. One man died from a suspected heart attack while many other passengers were injured.

According to Reuters, the plane hit an air pocket as the crew served breakfast to the passengers. The accompanying turbulence left many needing to be hospitalized.

Here’s how you can keep yourself safe if turbulence hits your aircraft.

Related Nightmare turbulence on a Singapore Airlines flight

How often do accidents like these occur?

While severe turbulence is rare, it can be deadly. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, 34 passengers and 129 crew members have been seriously injured by turbulence between 2009 and 2022. Deaths are extremely rare.

Turbulence is caused by a variety of things, per the FAA, including thunderstorms, atmospheric pressure or weather fronts. However, turbulence can also occur when the sky is clear, making it unexpected.

According to The Associated Press, studies show that turbulence reports have increased over the years. Some experts suggest climate change is the culprit. Clear-air turbulence is the most dangerous kind of turbulence because pilots cannot see it — and therefore can’t avoid it.

“Clear-air turbulence happens most often in or near the high-altitude rivers of air called jet streams,” according to The Associated Press. “The culprit is wind shear, which is when two huge air masses close to each other move at different speeds. If the difference in speed is big enough, the atmosphere can’t handle the strain, and it breaks into turbulent patterns like eddies in water.”

How can I avoid injury during turbulence?

Pilots have ways of avoiding turbulence. According to the AARP, pilots regularly communicate with air traffic control to ensure everyone’s safety.

In the event of turbulence, there are ways to avoid injury. According to the BBC, Sally Gethin — an aviation journalist — reported that “wearing a seatbelt could be the ‘difference between life and death,’ explaining that anything not bolted down is at risk during severe turbulence.”

The FAA has encouraged seatbelt-wearing at all times, especially when the seat belt sign is on. Listen to pilots and flight attendants and keep toddlers secure by using an approved safety seat.

Other than keeping your seat belt on, the AARP recommends keeping your luggage and belongings as secure as possible. One of the most important steps is to avoid panic. Aircraft are tested and built “to withstand 1.5 times the force on their frames.” In the event of turbulence, remain calm and practice breathing evenly.

Travel + Leisure suggests talking to the person next to you as a helpful way to reduce anxiety. This method may also help out a stressed neighbor.