Father’s Day (June 16) is fast approaching, meaning it’s time to start ordering your gifts if you would like them to arrive on time.
Here are some thoughtful and unique gift ideas for the dads in your life, with options for every budget.
Low-budget ideas that will still knock his socks off
- Customized photo mug: Trendit Gift Co. offers a mug you can personalize with family pictures and memorable moments. This way, Dad can start his day with a smile — whether that’s his own or seeing yours on his mug! This gift is on sale right now for $13.48.
- Personalized golf balls: Personalization Mall has the perfect gift for dads who love golfing. This is a thoughtful and affordable gift that plays to his interests ... his kids and his golf game. A three-ball set is on sale right now for $10.49.
- Gourmet ice cream pints: Specialty ice cream is a great gift for the gourmand dad. You can order flavors like Honey & Cornbread Cookies, Blueberries & Lemon Glazed Donuts or Sea Salt Cream & Cookies, among others, from McConnell’s. These pints come in between $12 and $14, depending on whether you buy organic or not.
- Sofa armrest tray: This is a handy accessory from The Numola Store. With the sofa armrest tray, he can more conveniently enjoy his TV time. This gift is on sale right now for $17.99.
- Cuisinart grilling utensil set: Depending on whether or not Dad likes to grill, this gift could be perfect. It includes all the essential tools he might need for flipping and serving burgers, dogs and bratwursts. This gift is on sale right now for $22.99.
High-budget ideas to wow him
- Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe: For a discounted price of $96.75, the dad in your life can lounge around like he’s sitting on a cloud. This robe offers ultimate comfort and relaxation.
- NFL tickets: NFL tickets can range from $50 to $200, depending on the quality of the seat you buy or the game. If your dad has to travel to see the game, you have to factor in gas or flight and hotel costs, too. Nevertheless, if you’ve got the budget for it, this is an unforgettable experience to gift a father in your life.
- Hunter Classic Pickleball Bag: Pickleball is blowing up in America. It might be your dad’s next big hobby, if it isn’t already. Here’s a classy canvas bag from Tangerine Paddle that he can use to carry around his paddles and balls. This gift costs $150.
- Weber Performer Deluxe Charcoal Grill: Here’s another — and much pricier — gift for the grill-master. This grill features rolling wheels, a built-in thermometer and cooking timer and an electric gas system that heats coals up in 20 minutes. It comes in at $580 at Crate & Barrel.
- Google Nest Mini Speaker: For $49, you can give Dad the gift of listening to his favorite music all day long.