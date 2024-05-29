Father’s Day (June 16) is fast approaching, meaning it’s time to start ordering your gifts if you would like them to arrive on time.

Here are some thoughtful and unique gift ideas for the dads in your life, with options for every budget.

Low-budget ideas that will still knock his socks off

Customized photo mug: Trendit Gift Co. offers a mug you can personalize with family pictures and memorable moments. This way, Dad can start his day with a smile — whether that’s his own or seeing yours on his mug! This gift is on sale right now for $13.48.

Personalized golf balls: Personalization Mall has the perfect gift for dads who love golfing. This is a thoughtful and affordable gift that plays to his interests ... his kids and his golf game. A three-ball set is on sale right now for $10.49.

Gourmet ice cream pints: Specialty ice cream is a great gift for the gourmand dad. You can order flavors like Honey & Cornbread Cookies, Blueberries & Lemon Glazed Donuts or Sea Salt Cream & Cookies, among others, from McConnell’s. These pints come in between $12 and $14, depending on whether you buy organic or not.

Sofa armrest tray: This is a handy accessory from The Numola Store. With the sofa armrest tray, he can more conveniently enjoy his TV time. This gift is on sale right now for $17.99.

Cuisinart grilling utensil set: Depending on whether or not Dad likes to grill, this gift could be perfect. It includes all the essential tools he might need for flipping and serving burgers, dogs and bratwursts. This gift is on sale right now for $22.99.

High-budget ideas to wow him