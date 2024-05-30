Waves come in around a beached humpback whale Tuesday, May 5, 2015, in Pacifica, Calif. A young humpback whale was found dead on an Oregon beach at Nehalem Bay State Park.

A young humpback whale was found dead on an Oregon beach at Nehalem Bay State Park, according to Fox 12 Oregon.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department are investigating the cause of death, which is currently unknown. Samples have been taken from the whale’s body, and a necropsy is being performed.

NOAA identified the whale as a teenager migrating north. The whale measured about 34 feet long. Adult male humpbacks typically range from 50 to 60 feet.

There have also been reports of black tar globs washing ashore along the Oregon coast. NOAA officials do not believe these are related to the whale’s death but will investigate the possibility.

The beached whale can be seen in a report by Fox 12 Oregon.

Dead whales, known as “whale falls,” provide a nutrient-rich food source for marine life when they sink to the ocean floor, according to BBC. However, when a whale’s body washes ashore, as in this case, returning it to the ocean is challenging due to its size.

Options for handling the carcass include burying it on the beach, provided it does not pose a nuisance to beachgoers, or transporting it to a landfill.

According to Fox News, an unusual method sometimes used for large whales is to blow them up with explosives.

Officials urge the public to avoid disturbing the carcass by not getting too close and to not allow pets around it.

“We are asking people to please stay away from the carcass so it remains undisturbed until our stranding team can arrive and conduct an exam,” Michael Milstein, NOAA Fisheries spokesperson, told KOIN 6 News. “We want the best possible chance to try to determine the cause of death.”