Garrett Rowser hydrates while working on the I-215 renewed reconstruction project in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Thousands of Americans suffered from record-high heat last summer.

The U.S. suffered an astonishing number of heat-related deaths in the summer of 2023, according to The Associated Press. Over 2,300 death certificates “mentioned excessive heat,” which is the “highest number in 45 years of records.”

Experts have warned that the approaching summer could bring another wave of heat records, according to CNN. Here’s how to be prepared.

How hot was summer 2023?

Five states in particular accounted for “61% of the nation’s heat deaths in the last five years,” according to The Associated Press. Those states were Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

Arizona also suffered from immense heat. Its most populous county — Maricopa — had a confirmed 645 heat-related deaths.

Some of the ways people died were preventable. Eugene Gates Jr., a Dallas postal worker, worked in the humid heat on June 20, 2023. He ultimately fainted from the heat and died.

“There’s just very low awareness that heat kills. It’s the silent killer,” Kristie Ebi told The Associated Press. Ebi works as a public health scientist for the University of Washington.

The heat “seems like it’s coming faster” the past couple years, Ebi said. “It seems like it’s more severe than we expected.”

Spring 2024 has already brought heat waves to certain parts of the globe. “Swaths of Asia have been grappling with deadly heat: schools were closed for millions of children in Bangladesh, rice fields have shriveled in Vietnam, and people in India battled 110 degree Fahrenheit temperatures to vote in recent elections,” according to CNN.

Global ocean temperatures have also reached higher temperatures, which is affecting marine life.

How can I protect myself against the heat?

While a hot summer is expected this year, there are ways to stay cool and safe. CNBC provided some ways to protect yourself from the heat.