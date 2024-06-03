University of Missouri freshman Carolyn Schemmer fills her plate at the salad bar, Friday, Aug. 18, 2006, in the Plaza 900 cafeteria. The Mediterranean diet reduces all-cause mortality by 23% for women and also lowers the risk of death from cancer and cardiovascular disease, according to a new study.

The Mediterranean diet reduces all-cause mortality by 23% for women and also lowers the risk of death from cancer and cardiovascular disease. And those are just a few of the benefits, according to a new study from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where researchers believe they may have identified the underlying mechanisms that explain the health benefits.

The new study, which followed for 25 years more than 25,000 U.S. women who were healthy when the study began, detected evidence of physical changes in the biomarkers of metabolism, inflammation and insulin resistance related to the diet. The findings are published in JAMA.

“For women who want to live longer, our study says watch your diet! The good news is that following a Mediterranean dietary pattern could result in about one-quarter reduction in risk of death over more than 25 years with benefit for both cancer and cardiovascular mortality, the top causes of death in women (and men) in the U.S. and globally,” senior author Dr. Samia Mora, a cardiologist and the director of the Center for Lipid Metabolomics at Brigham and Women’s, said in a news release.

The Mediterranean diet is largely plant-based, including nuts, legumes, seeds, fruits, vegetables and whole grains. It embraces healthy fats, especially extra virgin olive oil and typically allows moderate intake of fish, poultry, dairy and eggs. Red meat, sweets and processed foods can be consumed occasionally.

“Our research provides significant public health insight: Even modest changes in established risk factors for metabolic diseases — particularly those linked to small molecule metabolites, inflammation, triglyceride-rich lipoproteins, obesity and insulin resistance — can yield substantial long-term benefits from following a Mediterranean diet. This finding underscores the potential of encouraging healthier dietary habits to reduce the overall risk of mortality,” lead author Shafqat Ahmad, an associate professor of epidemiology at Uppsala University Sweden and a researcher in the Center for Lipid Metabolomics and the Division of Preventive Medicine at Brigham and Women’s, said in the release.

“In this study, adherence to the Mediterranean diet was a proxy for diet quality. Those who adhered most closely were eating more legumes, more vegetables, more fruits, less meat and less processed meats,” Dr. David Katz, a specialist in preventive and lifestyle medicine who founded the nonprofit True Health Initiative, a global coalition of experts dedicated to evidence-based lifestyle medicine, told CNN.

“While the study was observational and thus could not show a direct cause and effect, ‘the finding is entirely consistent with many other studies of the now famously healthful Mediterranean diet,’” said Katz, who was not involved in the research, per CNN.

Among the study’s limitations, the researchers listed that it was confined to middle-aged and older well-educated female health professionals in the Women’s Health Study who were predominantly non-Hispanic and white. The study used food-frequency questionnaires and self-reported measures like height, weight and blood pressure. Its strength, however, was its longevity and the large number of participants.

The findings are the latest to herald the benefits of a Mediterranean diet. A study in the medical journal BMC Medicine conducted by Queens University Belfast, University of Exeter, the University of East Anglia and the University of Edinburgh that looked at data from 60,000 older adults in the United Kingdom showed that following the Mediterranean diet was associated with a 23% reduced risk of developing dementia over a nine-year period for those who adhered closely, compared to those who did not.

The authors of the new study point out that various regions have their own versions of a diet that is similar to the Mediterranean diet, but that embraces more local foods. An example is the Atlantic diet, which emphasizes fish, milk, fruit and vegetables.