Cucumbers grown in Florida are being recalled after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 162 people from 25 states and Washington, D.C., became sick from salmonella believed to be linked to cucumbers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 162 people from 25 states and Washington, D.C., became sick from salmonella that officials believe might be linked to cucumbers. Of those, 54 people were hospitalized. No deaths are being reported.

The CDC issued a media alert after epidemiologic data suggested that the cucumbers may be contaminated with the bacteria. The recall does not include English cucumbers or mini cucumbers. Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc., has recalled the whole cucumbers it distributes that are grown in Florida. The alert said stores by now should have removed any that are subject to the recall. But folks may still have them at home.

The cucumbers in question were shipped to some states from May 17-21. Both notices say there’s a “potential” that they were contaminated with salmonella. The recall began after the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture told the company that a product sample tested positive for the bacteria. The FDA is now running tests to see if the sample is related to the ongoing multi-state outbreak.

States in the recall are Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C. and West Virginia.

The CDC reported that “this outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses and the true number of people is likely much higher than the number reported. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for salmonella.”

About salmonella

According to the recall notice from the company that was posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, salmonella is an “organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.”

Symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea that may be bloody, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Occasionally, the infection can produce severe illnesses including arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Most people do recover within a few days without receiving any treatment.

What to do

The CDC offers some advice on what to do: