Dr Pepper has overtaken Pepsi to become the second most popular soda brand in the U.S., with Coke remaining the top choice, according to CNN. To join in on the buzz, why not try TikTok’s latest bizarre soda trend?

The internet is known for giving some unconventional soda ideas, such as the viral trend of mixing balsamic vinegar with soda water as a healthy alternative to Coke.

However, the latest concoction features the even more unusual combination of Dr Pepper with pickles.

With Dr Pepper’s popularity, it’s no surprise that fans are finding unique ways to enjoy their favorite beverage. Still, mixing it with pickles seems particularly unexpected.

The trend began with TikTok user Mississippi Memaw, who shared a video of herself ordering the drink at Sonic.

“Do y’all like pickles? Do y’all like Dr Pepper?” she asked in the video. “Well, come on with Memaw, ‘cause Memaw’s fitting to show you something.”

The video shows her ordering the drink, revealing it to show dill pickle slices floating among the ice.

“Don’t knock it till you try it,” she said. “Did you hear her, the way she took my order? I’m not the only person that’s ever ordered this, babe.”

She concludes the video with a long sip, saying, “It’s really good. Y’all should try it.”

Is Dr Pepper and pickles a good combination?

The video took off from there, developing into a trend of people trying the drink, and reactions are mixed. Some users seem to enjoy it, while others express disgust.

One user posted a video showing her confusion over the drink, unsure if she liked the combo or not.

“I feel like I’m abusing my Dr Pepper over this, cause this is Dr Pepper in all its glory, and this is pickles,” she said as she dumped a side of pickles into her drink.

“And by the way,” she added, “they are going to look at you funny and make you repeat this 50 billion times.”

After taking a sip, she expressed, “I don’t know if I like it. I’m so confused. I taste the pickles. I taste the Dr Pepper. But together. I don’t know about this one, y’all.”

Another duo tried it together on TikTok, with one giving it a 7 out of 10 while the other was less impressed.

“You can’t do everything they tell you to do on TikTok,” she said. “That’s terrible. I give it a 2 out of 10.”

Not feeling brave? Try dirty soda instead

Dirty soda is another popular trend that started in Utah and went viral. Dirty sodas involves mixing soda, Dr Pepper being one of the most popular choices, with various syrups.

Soda shops like Swig and Sodalicious have cropped up all over Utah as a result of how popular these drinks are.

Here are a few options from Swig that might be better than Dr Pepper with pickles: