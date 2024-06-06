Father’s Day is Sunday, June 16.
The holiday, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, “celebrates and honors the men who have embraced the essential role of fatherhood. On this day, we also thank fathers and father figures (uncles, grandfathers) for the sacrifices they make, for embracing the responsibility of nurturing and raising children, and for their devotion to their families.”
As you make plans for the occasion and for the special men in your life, here are a few gift and activity ideas to make the day even more special.
Gifts for Dad
- Drift Wood Car Air Freshener in Teak Scent. The freshener comes in a variety of wood scents and lasts for 30 days, according to CNN. Buy it for $13 on Amazon.
- Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand. Another favorite of CNN, this hammock has incredible reviews. Find it on Amazon for $100.
- Digital tape measure. For the dad who loves to build, this digital tape measure is as low as $40 on Amazon.
- Barbecue sauce kit. If you’re planning a fun barbecue or picnic on Father’s Day, this $35 barbecue sauce kit could be a great option.
- Swiss army knife. Per Fox News, a Swiss army knife is great for the dad who likes to fish or be outdoors. Amazon has one for $53.
Father’s Day activities
If you’d like to make Father’s Day even more special, consider planning a fun activity or two to celebrate the occasion. Here’s a few fun things to try, according to Today.
- Make him breakfast in bed. Or, just whip up a fun breakfast to await him when he walks downstairs. Today suggests bringing out nice dishes and napkins or inviting some close friends and family to make it a brunch.
- Take him golfing or fishing. If the weather permits, spend a day outside on a grassy slope or near a quiet pond.
- Take a road trip or go camping. Both activities are fun ways to connect with dad and spend time in the great outdoors.
- Have a movie marathon. Pick a fun father-themed movie or just watch a few movies dad likes.
- Take him out to a nice restaurant. If the restaurant is particularly fancy, consider leaving the kids with a babysitter and make it an “adults only” night out.
- Go to an air show or a car show. If he’s into all things driving and flying, this could be a really fun activity. If you have little ones, consider toning it down by driving to an airport and watching planes take off and land.
- Visit a flea market or a farmer’s market. Both options are fun, casual ways to enjoy the day as a family.
- Watch old videos, photos and recordings. Revisit fond memories by bringing out old tapes or creating a slideshow.
- Host a barbecue. Consider inviting a few friends over for a fun summer barbecue.