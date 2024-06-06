Juan Noriega pats his son Angel Noriega on the head as Angel tries his hand at fishing for the first time at Willow Pond Park in Taylorsville, Monday, July 6, 2015, as families enjoy the day. This year, Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 16.

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 16.

The holiday, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, “celebrates and honors the men who have embraced the essential role of fatherhood. On this day, we also thank fathers and father figures (uncles, grandfathers) for the sacrifices they make, for embracing the responsibility of nurturing and raising children, and for their devotion to their families.”

As you make plans for the occasion and for the special men in your life, here are a few gift and activity ideas to make the day even more special.

Gifts for Dad

Father’s Day activities

If you’d like to make Father’s Day even more special, consider planning a fun activity or two to celebrate the occasion. Here’s a few fun things to try, according to Today.