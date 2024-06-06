A giraffe reaches for a leaf in Belgrade Zoo, Serbia, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. In a recent video, a giraffe was seen grabbing a toddler and hoisting her into the air during a safari drive-thru in Glen Rose, Texas.

Texas parents were shocked over the weekend when a giraffe grabbed their toddler during a drive-thru safari.

The incident occurred at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, Texas, where visitors can feed giraffes from their hands while in their cars.

According to Good Morning America, Paisley, who is 2 years old, was sitting in the back of her family’s truck with her mother when the giraffe grabbed her by the shirt and lifted her up.

The moment was captured on camera by Sierra Robert, Paisley’s mother, and by another visitor to the park.

In the video, Paisley and her mother are seen pulling up to the giraffe with their hands outstretched, offering food.

“You want to feed the giraffe?” Robert asked before feeding the giraffe herself. She then guided Paisley’s hand to the giraffe’s mouth.

After the giraffe ate the offered food, it nuzzled Paisley, seemingly looking for more snacks. Robert laughed at the encounter, but her amusement quickly turned to horror as the giraffe hoisted her daughter into the air by her shirt.

“By the time I looked back over, she was gone,” Robert told Good Morning America. “It was just really shock, you know, adrenaline sets in.”

The giraffe quickly dropped Paisley, and she was caught by her mother. Paisley’s father reported that she was not injured during the encounter.

“Her falling to me, me having to catch her like, it’s all in slow motion,” Robert said.

“This is a giraffe that’s used to eating from visitors,” Corbin Maxey, a wildlife expert, told Good Morning America. “What happened is a toddler was holding that bag of food really close, and the giraffe leaned in, something it normally does. By getting the bag of food, it accidentally grabbed the toddler’s shirt.”

Fossil Rim Wildlife Center issued a statement to ABC News regarding the incident.

“Effective immediately, Fossil Rim will no longer allow guests to ride through the park in truck beds,” the statement said. “Fossil Rim offers a variety of experiences guided by knowledgeable staff so guests can continue to have up-close and memorable animal encounters and support our mission to save threatened and endangered species.”