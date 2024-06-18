Krispy Kreme is celebrating the summer solstice with a deal on doughnuts.

The summer solstice is the longest day of the year. Krispy Kreme has nicknamed it the “Hot Light-est” day of the year and will honor the holiday in a handful of ways.

Between Monday (June 17) and Wednesday, customers can get half-off Original Glazed dozens during Hot Light hours, which are from 5 to 7 p.m, according to the Krispy Kreme website.

Then on Thursday, customers can enjoy a dozen doughnuts for $1 when they purchase any dozen at the regular price.

Krispy Kreme will also surprise randomly selected customers who come to the stores on the summer solstice with a free dozen Original Glazed doughnuts.

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate summer’s official start than some sweet deals on our iconic Original Glazed dozens,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, in a press release.

To snag the deal on delivery or online orders, use the following promo codes: HOTNOW to receive the Hot Light Happy Hour deal and SUMMER to receive the Hot Light-est Day deal.

Krispy Kreme doughnut dots

Last week, Krispy Kreme released a line of doughnut dots — “tiny, tasty takes on your favorite Krispy Kreme doughnuts that are small in size, huge in fun and flavor, and perfect for poppin’!” per Krispy Kreme.

The doughnut dots are a permanent addition to the Krispy Kreme menu. They are available in either a 10-count cup or a 24-count box.

“Krispy Kreme fans can now double down on delicious when picking up their regular dozen by enjoying our new lineup of Doughnut Dots,” Skena said in a press release. “They’re bite-sized, fun, and made fresh daily. They’re perfect for sharing or you can pop ‘em yourself when you’re on the go!”

Krispy Kreme’s assorted doughnut dots come in the following flavors: powdered, sprinkled, cinnamon and cookie crumb.