In this Friday, June 14, 2024, image taken from video provided by Spencer Warren, who works for a wilderness guiding service, officers help a calf trapped in Beluga Lake in Homer, Alaska. Warren and two police officers rescued the baby calf from what police described as “a sure demise” after it fell into a lake and got stuck in a narrow space between a floatplane and a dock.

A baby moose was recently reunited with its mother after an Alaskan man found it trapped in a lake.

Spencer Warren, an employee at Destination Alaska Adventure Co., an outdoor tourism agency, discovered the calf while arriving at work, according to The Associated Press.

After initially mistaking the moose’s cries for those of a strange-sounding bird, Warren soon realized the animal was struggling to climb onto a dock at Beluga Lake, where it had become wedged between the dock and a floatplane.

Warren attempted to assist the moose, but its protective mother, who was close by, prevented him from getting too close. Rather than risk his safety and the calf’s, Warren waited for police assistance.

Warren captured the rescue on video. He stands a few feet away from the mother moose, who watched over her struggling calf in the lake while another calf stayed safe on land.

“I didn’t think I’d have to deal with this today, but I show up to work and there’s a baby moose that fell in the lake,” Warren said in the video. “But mama moose won’t leave me alone to save the baby.”

The footage then shows the police arriving and assisting in the rescue. Per The Associated Press, one officer positioned their vehicle to block the mother moose from interfering while the other officer and Warren pulled the baby moose from the water.

The video ends with the baby back on land under the watchful care of its mother, who licked it clean.

“Sometimes you really get to do something important in life,” the Homer Police Department said on Facebook. “Our hats are off to Officers Morgan Tracy and Charles Lee, who helped rescue a moose calf from sure demise early this morning. Thank you to Spencer Warren for capturing this cool moment and helping out.”