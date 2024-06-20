Starbucks has introduced new Spicy Lemonade Refreshers beverages in three tropical flavors — Spicy Dragonfruit, Spicy Pineapple and Spicy Strawberry — alongside a new Spicy Cream Cold Foam.

Social media has fostered some exciting and crazy food trends so far in 2024. There might be some that you’re missing out on.

To help prevent that, take a look at the food trends listed below and how you can join in.

Best food trends you can make at home in 2024

Chlorophyll water

According to Parade, the minerals and vitamins in this TikTok-popular drink will help your skin and improve your energy. To make chlorophyll water, mix up water with drops of chlorophyll, lime juice, mint leaves and sea salt, then enjoy this pretty green drink.

Cottage cheese cookie dough

Cottage cheese cookie dough is also going crazy on social media. It’s a healthier version of the dessert we all know and love. Take maple syrup, almond flour and vanilla protein powder, among other ingredients, and combine them with cottage cheese.

According to Delish, it tastes just like real cookie dough.

Mushrooms as meat

This is a restaurant trend you can take advantage of at home. With a growing market for fake meats, chefs are using mushrooms to make vegetarian scallops, calamari and even chicken wings, per National Geographic.

Get in on the hype by breading and spicing king oyster mushrooms. Here are some ideas from The Spruce Eats.

Raw carrot salad

Raw carrot salad has gone viral on TikTok, per Mashable. It’s just thinly-shredded carrots with seasoning and soy sauce. Some social media influencers swear by it, and you, too, can get in on the action. Here’s a recipe from From My Bowl.

Pizza lava toast

This trend has garnered millions of views online. Just sandwich cheese between two pieces of bread, then sprinkle the top slice with cheese, pizza sauce and any other toppings before popping it in the oven for a few minutes. Get the recipe from Yahoo Life.

Best restaurant and fast-food trends in 2024

Turkish breakfast

This Turkish breakfast staple, cilbir, is going wild on social media, per Foodservice Director. Cilbir includes labneh, or garlic-flavored yogurt, poached eggs, spices and toasted bread.

Get it and other Turkish breakfast classics from Mediterranean restaurants that are increasingly starting to advertise their morning menus.

Dr. Pepper with pickles

This quirky combination has taken TikTok by storm, according to Unilad. Just order Dr. Pepper at your local fast-food restaurant and ask them to drop some pickle slices inside ... and ignore the weird looks the employees may give you.

Big sharing dishes

Showstopping dishes big enough to share are trending at high-dining restaurants this year, per National Geographic. This includes a lobster caldera stew meant to be shared among five people from world-renowned chef Tomos Parry and a whole roast chicken offered at Dovetale, a high-caliber London restaurant.

‘Swicy’ drinks

Sweet and spicy make for “swicy” drinks, including the Coca-Cola Spiced drink and Starbucks’ new spiced lemonade drinks, including spicy dragonfruit and spicy strawberry, per Convenience. This trend mixes sugar with chili powder.

Taco Bell Cheez-Its

Taco Bell recently released the Big Cheez-It Tostada and the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, as the Deseret News previously reported. These popular menu items feature — you guessed it — giant Cheez-Its. Just roll up to your local Taco Bell drive-thru to order one of these.