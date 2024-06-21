A recent video captured the moment two barbers saved a child from walking into traffic.

The incident was captured on video and posted on the Instagram account Look Sharp Barbershop, where the barbers worked. The footage shows owner Osvaldo Lugo and employee Rafael Santana working when Santana noticed a young girl running past their shop alone.

“I said, ‘Yo, there’s a little girl by herself,’” Santana told Today. “At the shop, we joke around all day to make the hours go by so I’m glad (my co-workers) believed me.”

As a father of four with another child on the way, Santana said he has learned to always be mindful of children.

After pointing out the girl, Lugo went to look himself and ran out the door when he saw her, with Santana close behind.

Lugo reached the girl and swept her up just as she was at the edge of the street.

“You better get her on time,” Lugo recalled thinking as he ran after the child, per Today.

“(As the shop and building owner), I have a responsibility to this corner of the street,” he added.

When securing the child, Lugo said she was yelling for her mother, who was at a nearby bus stop. He returned the child to her mother.

Afterward, the barbers returned to their shop where they resumed cutting their waiting clients’ hair.

East Hartford Mayor Connor Martin awarded Lugo and Santana hero certificates, and they were commended by the police department.

“Today, we want to give a massive shoutout to the quick-thinking and brave duo, Osvaldo Lugo and Rafael Santana of Look Sharp Barbershop,” the East Hartford Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Their swift action saved a toddler who had escaped from his mother and started moving towards traffic on Main Street. Thanks to them, a potential tragedy was averted, and a family remains whole. We’re incredibly grateful for these everyday heroes among us!”