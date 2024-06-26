Totally Cool Inc. just recalled products from 13 brands of ice cream that it distributes nationally, per Food Safety News.
The affected brands include Hershey’s, Friendly’s, ChipWich, Jeni’s, The Frozen Farmer and Dolcezza Gelato. Ice cream cakes, cones, sandwiches and more are included in the recall, the article said.
Check the full recall list at Food Safety News to see if you have any of the affected items.
Why were the ice creams recalled?
The recalled products are thought to be contaminated by listeria bacteria, which can cause serious, life-threatening symptoms.
Symptoms of a listeria infection include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, headaches and neck stiffness. While healthy adults may be unaffected by listeria contamination, the infection can pose significant risks to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems, per Mayo Clinic.
FDA inspections found Listeria monocytogenes in the recalled products at Totally Cool’s plant in Maryland. The company has since halted production and distribution, according to Food Safety News.
Buyers who return food included in the recall will be refunded.
How to tell if your frozen food is good or not
To ensure that your frozen food is good to eat, take these precautions.
- Be safe rather than sorry: Check your fridges and freezers for recalled products. If you cannot determine whether an item is part of the recall or not, it is safest to throw it away. Listeria can survive longer than most bacteria can at freezing temperatures, making it crucial to avoid consuming contaminated items, per Live Science.
- Clean your fridge and freezer: Regular, thorough cleanings help eliminate potential contamination from any bacteria, including Listeria monocytogenes.
- Package your items properly: According to the FDA, improper packaging can result in dried-out, “freezer burnt” food that, while safe to eat, is no longer tasty. Proper wrapping that protects your food from the dry, cold air within the freezer will protect your food for a long time.
- Inspect foods regularly: Check what you have in the freezer and fridge regularly. Inspect if item wrappings have been torn or opened. If you are aware of a product recall, check and see if you have any affected items. Check if anything has passed its expiration date or is bearing evidence of mold.