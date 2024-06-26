Friendly’s 26.2-ounce ice cream sundae celebrates Patriots’ Day and the Boston Marathon. Two of Friendly's products that have been recalled are the 60-fluid ounce Celebration Ice Cream Cake and the 40-fluid ounce Strawberry Krunch Ice Cream Cake.

Totally Cool Inc. just recalled products from 13 brands of ice cream that it distributes nationally, per Food Safety News.

The affected brands include Hershey’s, Friendly’s, ChipWich, Jeni’s, The Frozen Farmer and Dolcezza Gelato. Ice cream cakes, cones, sandwiches and more are included in the recall, the article said.

Check the full recall list at Food Safety News to see if you have any of the affected items.

Why were the ice creams recalled?

The recalled products are thought to be contaminated by listeria bacteria, which can cause serious, life-threatening symptoms.

Symptoms of a listeria infection include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, headaches and neck stiffness. While healthy adults may be unaffected by listeria contamination, the infection can pose significant risks to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems, per Mayo Clinic.

FDA inspections found Listeria monocytogenes in the recalled products at Totally Cool’s plant in Maryland. The company has since halted production and distribution, according to Food Safety News.

Buyers who return food included in the recall will be refunded.

How to tell if your frozen food is good or not

To ensure that your frozen food is good to eat, take these precautions.