This photo provided by the City of Alton, Ill., shows security video of a sinkhole that opened in the middle of a soccer field on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in Alton, Ill. Authorities say a giant sinkhole that opened in the middle of the southern Illinois soccer field swallowed a large light pole and left a gaping chasm above an area where limestone is mined underground.

A massive sinkhole appeared in a soccer field at an Illinois park on Wednesday, swallowing a stadium light and closing the area off.

Security footage captured the dramatic moment, showing a cloud of dirt exploding outward as the hole formed. Drone footage also shows an aerial view of the sinkhole.

The sinkhole is estimated to be 100 feet across and about 50 feet deep, according to Michael Haynes, director of the Alton Parks and Recreation Department.

“It was surreal,” Haynes told KMOV. “Kind of like a movie where the ground just falls out from underneath you.”

No injuries have been reported as a result of the sinkhole, according to KMOV. The incident was caused by the collapse of a working mine beneath the park.

“The mines have been here and in this area for decades and decades,” Haynes said. “It’s never been brought up before so I’m told it’s an anomaly. We’ll wait until the investigation is complete.”

The collapse has significantly impacted the community, as the park can no longer be used for recreational and sports activities.

“Thousands upon thousands of people are impacted by this,” a local resident told KMOV. “Parents and their children who participate as athletes.”

The soccer fields, which cost the city about $1 million, were added to the park in 2019. Haynes believes the city will not have to bear the repair costs.

“Hopefully, we can find a remedy and get plans together to move forward before we get into our busy season out here again,” Haynes said.

The incident has been reported to the Mine Safety and Health Administration. New Frontier Materials, the owners of the underground mine, are working to address the situation.

“The impacted area has been secured and will remain off-limits for the foreseeable future while inspectors and experts examine the mine and conduct repairs,” New Frontier Materials said in a statement to KSDK.

“No one was injured in the incident, which has been reported to officials at the Mine Safety and Health Administration in accordance with applicable regulations,” the statement continued. “Safety is our top priority. We will work with the city to remediate this issue as quickly and safely as possible to ensure minimal impact on the community.”