A new COVID-19 variant is leading an increase in cases nationwide and President Joe Biden is among those who tested positive. Most of the cases being seen in emergency departments are a variant known as KP.3 and a new vaccine is expected, perhaps as early as August, public health officials say.

As The Hill reported, “For many Americans it’s been more than six months since they’ve had a booster shot or a recent infection, leaving them vulnerable to getting sick again.”

Emergency department visits related to COVID-19 increased 23.5% last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though that is far below the level seen during the core of the pandemic.

“CDC data using the Nowcast data tracker shows that in a two-week period from June 23 to July 6, KP.3 accounts for nearly 37% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. Other variants of the virus still account for infections of COVID-19 in the U.S., including KP.2 and ‘FLiRT,’” per USA Today.

The article noted that KP.3 variant symptoms are “identical” to those of the JN.1 variant from which it evolved, including muscle aches, congestion, headache, respiratory problems, fatigue, loss of taste or smell, brain fog, cough, fever and chills, sore throat and gastrointestinal symptoms.

The CDC separately reported that the wastewater viral activity level for COVID-19 is high. And the West is the part of the country with the highest activity level for wastewater viral load — especially Nevada and Oregon. Levels in Utah are considered high.

COVID-19 reinfections

The good news is that the odds of developing long COVID appear to have decreased some, especially for those who have been vaccinated, according to Science News, based on research in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, told The New York Times that a COVID-19 infection could have stronger symptoms than during a previous bout and that the immune system could rev up faster. “This can trigger symptoms before enough virus has built up to produce a positive result on a rapid test,” the Times article noted.

Meanwhile, research published by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute indicates that reinfections from the virus that causes COVID-19 will probably be about as severe as an original infection. That means a severe first infection is likely to lead to severe reinfection, based on the study, which was originally published in Communications Medicine. Nearly 9 in 10 of those with mild symptoms the first time around had mild reinfections, though there were exceptions.

“Scientists also discovered that regardless of the variant, long COVID cases were more likely to occur after a first infection compared to a reinfection. Long COVID was defined in the review as those experiencing long-term COVID-19 symptoms, such as feeling tired, coughing, or having problems sleeping, breathing or thinking after an acute coronavirus infection,” the study found.

Vaccine guidelines

In late June, the CDC announced its updated COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for fall and winter, noting it’s safe to get both flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.

In 2023, the CDC said that more than 916,300 people in the U.S. were hospitalized from COVID-19 and that 75,500 died. Additionally, nearly 45,000 people in the U.S. died from flu complications, according to the news release.

The public health giant recommends that everyone at least 6 months old be given an updated 2024-25 COVID-19 vaccine, which should be available starting sometime in August. That recommendation holds even if a person has had a previous COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer all have vaccines that will be available.

“Receiving an updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine can restore and enhance protection against the virus variants currently responsible for most infections and hospitalizations in the United States. COVID-19 vaccination also reduces the chance of suffering the effects of Long COVID, which can develop during or following acute infection and last for an extended duration,” per the release.

The notice said that September and October are the best time to receive an influenza vaccine for most people. Exceptions are pregnant women in their third trimester, who should get one in July or August to protect their babies, who will be too young to receive a vaccine; children who need two doses; and children receiving health care visits who might not go back in September and October. “For adults (especially those 65 years old and older) and pregnant people in the first and second trimester, vaccination in July and August should be avoided unless it won’t be possible to vaccinate in September or October,” per CDC.

Biden tests positive

After testing positive this week, the president was forced to cancel upcoming events, including campaign events, but the White House said his symptoms have been mild so far, according to The New York Times.

Related Young adults most likely to still take extra COVID precautions

“If Mr. Biden continues to test positive for the next week or more, it could keep him off the campaign trail. And if he continues to have congestion and a cough, as his doctor reported on Wednesday, it could hamper his ability to perform well in any interviews that his campaign could schedule from his home,” per the article.

The White House said Biden planned to recuperate at his beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware, and will carry out his presidential duties from there. It’s the third time Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.