Pizza is cooked in a pizza oven. Toppers Pizza just rolled out a new pickle pizza.

It’s a good month for fans of pickles. Toppers Pizza just rolled out a new pickle pizza, according to the Indy Star.

Toppers has over 70 locations in states from California to Wisconsin. However, if you can’t find a franchise near you, don’t fear.

Hosting your own pizza night can be just as rewarding as a purchased pickle pizza.

Read on for creative ideas for family pizza night.

What’s The Pickle pizza like — and is it any good?

Toppers’ pickle pizza has ranch and Wisconsin mozzarella instead of tomato sauce. Toppings include bacon bits, a sprinkle of dill seasoning and a slew of dill pickle chips, according to the Indy Star.

“The combination might sound unusual, but it offers a delightful mix of tangy, salty, and creamy flavors that work surprisingly well together. The ranch adds a smooth, garlicky backdrop, while the mozzarella provides the classic gooey texture we all love in a pizza,” reads a review from TrendHunter.

The pickle pizza is accompanied by “picklestix,” which are garlic breadsticks covered in dill seasoning and pickle chips.

The pickle pizza and picklestix are available at Toppers until Oct. 6.

Best homemade pizza ideas for family night

Here are some other festive ideas for family pizza night.

Taco pizza

Anyone is sure to love this pizza. This recipe from Yellow Bliss Road is easy and tasty.

Take some classic taco toppings, like seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese and sour cream, and sprinkle them over pizza dough that has already been layered with refried beans.

Looks like a pizza + tastes like a taco = will delight the whole family.

Mediterranean pita pizza

This is a 15-minute recipe that kids and adults alike will enjoy. Smother pita bread with hummus and any Mediterranean-style toppings you like — topping ideas in this recipe from Pure Wow include kalamata or black olives, falafel, cherry tomatoes or feta cheese.

Mushroom and havarti cheese pizza

This recipe from A Beautiful Plate features a grilled white pizza with a load of havarti and fontina cheese, white truffle oil and two types of mushrooms. Garnish it with fresh rosemary for bonus points.

Cheeseburger pizza

Combine two typical family favorites with cheeseburger pizza. This recipe from Spend with Pennies will show you how.

Top your pizza dough and tomato sauce with ground beef, a lot of cheese, onion and bacon, then bake. After baking, you can add even more classic cheeseburger toppings, including condiments or pickles.

Garlic and pineapple pizza

Sprinkle your pizza dough with garlic oil, mozzarella cheese, pineapple, jalapeño pepper and black olives in this recipe found at 101 Cookbooks. This might not be a combo meant for the kids, but it will wow adults with more adventurous tastebuds.