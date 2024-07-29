Krispy Kreme introduced the Go USA Collection and also will offer doughnuts for $1 each on Wednesday, July 31, and Thursday, Aug. 1.

Krispy Kreme is urging fans to “Go for the Glaze” during the 2024 Olympics.

In celebration of the Olympic Games, Krispy Kreme is offering customers doughnuts for $1 each. The deal lasts two days: Wednesday, July 31, and Thursday, Aug. 1, per a Krispy Kreme press release.

There is no limit to how many $1 doughnuts customers can purchase in-store, the release said.

On Wednesday, guests can get any doughnut flavor — including limited-edition doughnuts — for $1. On Thursday, the deal is limited to original glazed doughnuts.

To snag the deal, customers must be Krispy Kreme rewards members. Download the Krispy Kreme app for free to become a member and access the offer.

Krispy Kreme’s Team USA donuts

In honor of Team USA, Krispy Kreme released a limited-edition collection of USA-themed doughnuts that are “perfect for cheering on the country’s team,” per Krispy Kreme.

Go USA Doughnut: An original glazed doughnut dipped in white icing, topped with red icing stripes and blue sprinkles.

An original glazed doughnut dipped in white icing, topped with red icing stripes and blue sprinkles. Chocolate Iced Glazed with Sprinkles Doughnut: An original glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with patriotic sprinkles.

The doughnut chain’s “Passport to Paris Collection” is also still available.

“Most people can’t be in Paris to cheer on their country’s team. So, we’re giving you a ‘Passport to Paris’ in the form of delicious doughnuts with Parisian dessert flavors,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, in a press release.

Here are the Paris-themed doughnuts: