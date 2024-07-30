A slice of cheesecake is pictured on the Cheesecake Factory media website. July 30, is National Cheesecake Day.

Happy National Cheesecake Day!

In honor of the national holiday, several restaurant chains are celebrating with deals on the dessert.

Here are some of the best National Cheesecake Day Deals!

When is National Cheesecake Day?

National Cheesecake Day is celebrated annually on July 30.

National Cheesecake Day deals

Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating National Cheesecake Day with two deals.

On Tuesday, July 30, customers can get any slice of cheesecake for 50% off. The deal is only available in-store to Cheesecake Rewards members, per the Cheesecake Factory. Each customer is eligible to one slice at 50% off.

Cheesecake Rewards members can get free shipping and a free cheesecake luggage tag when they purchase Cheesecake Factory cake merchandise on July 30.

The Halal Guys

Guests can get a free slice of their baklava cheesecake on National Cheesecake Day when they purchase any sandwich or platter. Use the code CAKE30 to snag the deal at checkout.

Grimaldi’s

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is offering rewards members a buy one slice, get another slice of cheesecake free deal on the holiday. The offer is available online, in-store and for delivery.

Long John Silver’s

Get a free slice of cheesecake from Long John Silver’s when you make a purchase of $5 or more in the Long John Silver’s app. The deal is only available to Seacret Society rewards members.

White Castle

In honor of National Cheesecake Day, White Castle is offering a coupon for buy one, get one free dessert on a stick. The restaurant offers cheesecake on a stick as well as gooey butter cake on a stick and fudge brownie on a stick. To access the deal online, use the code CAKEDAY.