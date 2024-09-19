A Pygmy Blue Whale pictured in this undated photo. A juvenile pygmy blue whale was rescued Monday after it became trapped under a wharf off Kawau Island, near New Zealand’s North Island.

A juvenile pygmy blue whale was rescued Monday after it became trapped under a wharf off Kawau Island, near New Zealand’s North Island.

Local residents spotted the whale in distress and alerted authorities.

According to New Zealand’s Department of Conservation (DOC), the whale, although a pygmy and a juvenile, measured between 14-15 meters (approximately 45-50 feet) long.

“This was a highly unusual situation, and we worked carefully to free the whale while ensuring the safety of everyone involved,” DOC officials said in a statement, per 1News New Zealand.

With help from the Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust, which represents the Ngāti Manuhiri tribe of Kawau Island, DOC officials coordinated the whale’s rescue.

Mook Hohneck, chair of the trust, emphasized the importance of their rapid response in such situations.

“Tohorā (whales) are a taonga (treasured) species, and in these emergency situations, it is important we act both quickly and in accordance with tikanga (customs) to ensure its safe release,” Hohneck said in a statement.

In order to rescue the whale, the wharf had to be partially dismantled using an excavator. The rescue crew pulled out several posts, freeing the whale from where it was trapped.

While attempting to travel back to safer waters, the whale became disoriented from the many structures located within the bay, but the DOC was able to guide the whale to open waters using other vessels positioned between the whale and shore.

The DOC reported the whale “stayed calm throughout the process.”

Officials are asking the public to report any further sightings to monitor the animal’s continued well-being.

“This was a huge collaborative effort, and we couldn’t have done it without the help of the many people on the ground,” Kat Lane, DOC operations manager, said.

Blue whales were heavily hunted in the early 20th century, per the DOC. The species has been protected by the International Whaling Commission since 1966, but it’s unclear if the population has fully recovered.