Bryce Canyon National Park is pictured on Thursday, May 18, 2023. In celebration of National Public Lands Day, entrance to all national parks across the country is free on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Dennis Romboy

By Dennis Romboy

In celebration of National Public Lands Day, entrance to all national parks across the country is free Saturday. And the day also offers an opportunity to volunteer to help restore and preserve public lands from iconic national parks and rivers to local urban green spaces.

Public lands day has been held on the fourth Saturday of September since 1994, and marks the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort, according to the National Park Service. Last year, over 130 national parks hosted events with 7,600 volunteers donating an 41,500 hours of service. The theme for this year’s event is “Together for Tomorrow.”

National Public Lands Day is organized annually and led by the National Environmental Education Foundation, in partnership with the park service and other federal agencies. Volunteer opportunities nationwide can be found on the foundation’s website.

Related
Lesser-known Utah site made this list of most beautiful places in the world

National park entry fees range from $10 to $35. More than 300 of the country’s more than 400 national parks are free to enter every day. The annual $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass covers entry at more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks.

View Comments

A list of parks offering free entry on Saturday can be found here. The fee waiver does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation and special tours.

Related
Are we loving our national parks too much?
U.S. national park system receives its largest grant ever

Saturday is the fifth of six fee-free days at national parks each year. The last one for 2024 is Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

In Utah, the park service waive entry fees on those days these areas:

Expect big crowds at Utah national parks Saturday, not only because of the free entry but due to the unseasonably warm weather. You might find smaller crowds at some of the lesser-known parks and monuments.

Related
Will national parks ever stop being so crowded?
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.