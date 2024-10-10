Flight information board with cancelled flights to Tampa is shown on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at the Philadelphia International Airport.

In preparation for Hurricane Milton, which made landfall in Florida on Wednesday evening, changes and cancellations were made to travel through, to and around Florida.

Multiple airports across the state ceased operations and amusement parks closed ahead of the hurricane. Cruise lines and rail services had to alter routes to keep passengers safe.

Which airports have closed and how many flights have been canceled?

According to USA Today and ABC News, here is a list of airports in Florida which have closed or suspended operations for the hurricane:

Daytona Beach International Airport

Gainesville Regional Airport

Melbourne Orlando International Airport

Orlando International Airport

Orlando Sanford International Airport

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport

Southwest Florida International Airport

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport

Tampa International Airport

All of the closed airports will reopen when it is deemed safe to do so, per USA Today.

According to ABC News, as of Wednesday, more than 1,800 flights had been canceled. Orlando International Airport had the most canceled flights.

Some of Florida’s airports outside of evacuation zones have remained open.

On Wednesday, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Jacksonville International Airport, Miami International Airport and Key West International Airport were among those still open and operating.

What is the status of Florida’s theme parks?

According to ABC News, Disney World, Universal Studios and other Florida amusement parks closed Wednesday afternoon ahead of the hurricane.

Disney World gradually closed its parks one by one on Wednesday. After all the parks were closed, Disney also closed its transportation services.

Disney’s theme parks and Disney Springs will remain closed through Thursday.

Universal Orlando closed all its parks and they will remain closed through Thursday. Universal also canceled its Halloween Horror Nights for Wednesday and Thursday, per ABC News.

SeaWorld also closed Wednesday and will remain closed through Thursday.

Lego Land Florida is also closed at least through Thursday.

Cruises affected by Hurricane Milton

Multiple cruises set to go through the area affected by Milton have diverted course to avoid the storm, per CBS News.

Seven of Royal Caribbean’s cruises have had course changes for safety.

Carnival has also adjusted the courses on four ships, and is monitoring their other ships.

According to CBS News, MSC Cruises has had to change four of its trips, and is offering free Wi-Fi to all guests, allowing them to communicate with friends and family.

Other cruise lines also had to cancel voyages or alter cruise routes to avoid Hurricane Milton, per USA Today.

Hurricane Milton’s effect on trains and other land travel

Amtrak has modified its service through Florida starting Tuesday, Oct. 8. The rail service canceled two trains and altered another six routes, per CBS News.

Tri-Rail, a Florida commuter train from the Miami Airport to Palm Beach County, suspended its service for Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Miami Herald.

Another rail service, Brightline, adjusted its schedule in preparation for the hurricane, including suspending its service between West Palm Beach and Orlando.

According to ABC News, Florida’s Department of Transportation and the U.S. coastguard locked down drawbridges starting on Tuesday.