Natasha Ducre surveys the kitchen of her devastated home, which lost most of its roof during the passage of Hurricane Milton, in Palmetto, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Ducre, her husband, three children and two grandkids rode out the storm in a government shelter and returned to find their home unlivable and much of their furniture and belongings destroyed by rainwater.

KEY POINTS After the immediate danger passes in a natural disaster like a hurricane or flooding, health issues can mount for some time.

Clean water is an immediate need, but people often overlook related dangers like washing hands or dishes in water that hasn't been boiled or isn't bottled.

Blocked roads and lack of electricity may hamper access to health care providers, pharmacists and even food.

While hurricanes Milton and Helene have passed, danger may still lie ahead for residents in the affected communities. Natural disasters can become a public health crisis as people deal with supply chain issues, lack of power, unsafe water, sewage and other hazards, including the toll on mental health.

Expect to see a surge in storm-related health emergencies, warns a report for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “Typical” in hurricanes and floods are:

Carbon monoxide poisoning from using stoves, generators and heating devices in enclosed areas with poor ventilation.

Illnesses like norovirus, salmonella and E. coli from contaminated food sources and water.

Hypothermia from being immersed in floodwater.

Broken or cut arms and legs from cleaning up after the storm, crashes and swirling or flying debris.

Respiratory illness.

Rashes and infected wounds.

Soft-tissue injuries from both debris and clean-up efforts.

Mosquito-borne illnesses, which also ramp up in a disaster that includes storm surges and flooding.

The report said that managing care for those with chronic medical conditions is one of the most immediate and challenging issues after a natural disaster. People may not have an adequate supply of medication. Loss of power to run medical devices like oxygen concentrators or ventilators can create dire problems. And access to proper care may not be available.

Lack of preparation — maintaining a secure and safely stored stock of food, having clean water on hand and other measures — can take a toll. But people who are well-prepared may also face additional risks if they deploy tools like a generator indoors, creating the danger of being poisoned by carbon monoxide, which is an odorless gas that can be lethal. The same is true for some heat or cooking sources, which can be dangerous when used without adequate ventilation.

Doug Manning surveys damage to his Siesta Key, Fla., home after Hurricane Milton made landfall nearby, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. | Chris Urso

Danger in floodwaters

Water is a huge issue after a hurricane or flooding. Communities may lack access to clean tap water for days, so residents need to use bottled water or boil it. And sometimes folks forget that cleaning fruits and vegetables, dishes, etc., requires clean water, too. There are many don’ts when it comes to unclean water: Don’t brush your teeth, make baby formula, wash your hands or clean your dishes with it, per the CDC.

Even something as simple as taking a swig from bottled water can be risky if you don’t sanitize the outside of the bottle first.

Among the biggest threats from water are the bacteria that sicken people, including E. coli, salmonella and shigella. Unclean water can also transmit gastrointestinal illness such as hepatitis A or norovirus. And contaminated water that gets into wounds can lead to infection. The water may contain sewage from people or animals, for instance.

Mold is another potential health risk in areas that have been storm-soaked. People may develop allergies or respiratory symptoms.

CBS News reported that after Hurricane Helene, people on social media were “dancing and jumping head first” into the floodwaters. Peter Duncanson, disaster expert at ServiceMaster Restore, noted that besides water-borne illnesses like giardia or exposure to sewage that can sicken, “floodwaters can also conceal downed electric lines and open manholes or drains. Floodwater can also carry harmful debris that can lead to injuries, like glass and metals, as well as rodents and snakes.”

Floodwaters can also contain dangerous chemicals, wild or stray animals and various contaminants, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mental health takes a hit

Being in a disaster has a number of possible mental health ramifications, from feeling scared or anxious to post traumatic stress disorder, depending on individual traits and what happened.

“Many people have lost everything in these disasters, including their homes and even loved ones. Experiencing grief is challenging regardless of the circumstances; however, trying to navigate grief in the midst of a natural disaster is exceptionally difficult, as you often do not have the means to prepare a funeral or other arrangements for your loved ones. Additionally, you may experience survivor’s guilt if they know that other people have lost their lives,” Courtney Morgan, a licensed therapist and founder of Counseling Unconditionally, based in Louisville, Kentucky, told CBS News.

She said that following normal routines, staying connected to loved ones and getting professional help if needed are very important.

The CDC recommends that people already receiving treatment for mental health or substance use disorders “continue with their treatment plans during an emergency and monitor for any new symptoms.”

Other dangers lurk

Food in a fridge or freezer may pose danger if a power outage is extended. A fridge without power only keeps food cold for about four hours with the door kept closed. A full freezer will keep temperatures stable for 48 hours, while a less-full freezer holds its own for just 24 hours — and again only if the door is kept closed, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The CDC said it’s also extraordinarily dangerous to use a wet electrical device.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency notes that mildew, which becomes mold as it grows, starts on damp surfaces within a day or two. Mildew thrives on “wood products, ceiling tiles, cardboard, wallpaper, carpets, drywall, fabric, plants, foods, insulation, decaying leaves and other organic materials.” And it will keep growing until it’s dealt with.

Mold exposure can lead to respiratory problems, including asthma attacks, nasal congestion and coughs, irritated eyes, nose or throat, rashes or hives, headaches, mood changes, memory loss and aches and pains, per FEMA.

Experts say you should not hold onto upholstery and other textiles that cannot be easily and thoroughly cleaned if they’ve been waterlogged in a disaster. Better to get rid of them than deal with the potential negative health consequences.

Access to professional health care is another major issue. The Associated Press reported that Asheville, North Carolina, became isolated from hospitals and other care after Helene knocked out power and cell phones and tore apart roads.