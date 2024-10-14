Folks who had COVID-19 symptoms severe enough to be hospitalized appear to have higher risk for heart attack, stroke and even death for at least several years after the illness. That risk appears to be even greater than having a history of heart disease.

That’s according to research published in one of the American Heart Association’s journals, Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology. The study involved more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases and findings could alter clinical guidance for preventing cardiovascular events in people who had severe COVID-19, according to the researchers, who are from Cleveland Clinic, University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine and University of California Los Angeles. Those patients might benefit from preventive measures like taking aspirin or statins, they said.

In the pandemic’s early days, “it became clear that COVID-19 infection was linked to increased risk of blood clots and other cardiovascular events, both during and after the acute phase of infection,” per a news release on the findings from USC. What wasn’t clear was how long the risk lasted and why.

However, “these results may have important clinical implications and represent, to our knowledge, one of the first examples of a gene-pathogen exposure interaction for thrombotic events,” the study reported.

Blood type may play a role

The researchers used data from the U.K. Biobank, which tracks the health of United Kingdom residents long term. They looked at what happened in terms of major cardiac events for people who’d had the viral infection.

Per the release, severe COVID-19 was a “coronary artery disease risk equivalent,” increasing the risk for heart attack, stroke and other problems down the road. The impact was “at least as much as having a prior history of cardiovascular disease. In this case, the risk from COVID-19 hospitalization was even slightly higher.”

But it wasn’t equally risky for everyone. The study showed people with blood types A, B or AB who had severe COVID-19 were at greater risk for cardiovascular events than those with O blood type who had a bad case of COVID-19. The researchers said that blood type might help determine whether those people would have a heart-related event, though they couldn’t explain why, they said. That’s fodder for a future study. They did look for other genetic causes.

“We’re trying to rule out other alternative explanations, but it looks like there’s really something biological going on with these specific blood groups,” said Hooman Allayee, a study senior author who teaches population and public health sciences and biochemistry and molecular medicine at the USC medical school.

Researchers hope the study will help those who craft clinical guidelines to prevent heart problems, noting patients with heart disease risk factors such as diabetes are “routinely given statins and other preventive therapies to reduce the chance of a heart attack or stroke, even without having a history of heart disease.”

What they studied

The study compared data from 10,005 people who had COVID-19 with 217,730 people who were not infected in 2020. None of them were vaccinated at the time. They also looked for links between infection severity and major cardiac events, checking data from about three years.

“All patients who had COVID-19 faced a higher risk for major adverse cardiac events (such as a heart attack, stroke or mortality by any cause) over the study period, which was 1,003 days. Patients hospitalized for COVID-19 — with no history of heart disease — had the same or slightly higher risk of a major cardiac event than people with heart disease that did not get COVID-19,” they wrote.

Researchers say more study is needed, including perhaps randomized clinical trials to see if preventive drugs can reduce risk of cardiac events in those who had severe COVID-19.