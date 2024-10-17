The Esopus Creek, center, empties out into the Hudson River in Saugerties, N.Y., Tuesday, April 5, 2022, near the Catskill Mountains.

Ahead of the 2024 election, a hotel in the Catskills in New York offered a deal for those wanting to get away from the stress of elections.

In collaboration with Sensible Weather, Urban Cowboy Lodge offered a deal for bookings the week of the election, providing people with the option of an inexpensive getaway.

“Stressed Americans can unplug in the Catskills during election week with no phones, no news, and no worries about the weather,” per Sensible Weather,

What did Urban Cowboy Lodge offer?

Urban Cowboy Lodge is located in Catskill Park in Claryville New York in the Big Indian Wilderness. It is around three hours away from New York City.

The lodge is described as a “perfect politics-free oasis”, per Sensible Weather.

This deal is for $24 a night, and applied only to bookings between Nov. 1 and 7, per Fox News. This limited time “presidential rate” is about a 97 percent discount on the lodge’s typical rate of $750 per night.

According to Fox News, the deal sold out in seconds after the offer opened to the public.

The suites offered in the deal include luxury bathtubs, rain showers and saunas. According to Fox News, Urban Cowboy Lodge also offers hiking and yoga.

Why are they offering a getaway during the election?

According to Fox News, the goal of this getaway offer is to allow Americans to get away from the stresses that come along with a major election.

“The Election Escape: the ultimate political detox in the Catskills, where you can leave the doom scrolling behind and embrace the peaceful solitude of the mountains with silence and peace of mind knowing that if it rains on your escape, you’ll get your money back,” per Sensible Weather.

According to Fox News, one of American’s top five worries at bedtime is the presidential election.

Chief clinical officer at San Francisco’s Calm, Dr. Chris Mosunic, said it isn’t surprising that anxiety over the coming election keeps Americans up at night, according to Fox News.

“When it comes to getting a good night’s rest, especially in moments of heightened anxiety like the election, practicing healthy habits is crucial to winding down at night,” Mosunic told Fox News.