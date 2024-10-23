The homepage for the 2024 Hero Dog Finalists from Herodogawards.org is pictured.

American Humane has narrowed down its finalists for the 14th Hero Dog Awards.

Each year, the organization honors dogs in five categories based on their heroic actions: service and guide, emerging hero and shelter, therapy, military and law enforcement and first responder. The finalists for this year are Sampson, Penny, Dayo, Niki and Bo.

This event provides an opportunity to recognize the vital roles dogs play in many people’s lives, roles that are often overlooked.

“The finalists for the 2024 American Humane Hero Dog Awards have been announced!” American Humane posted on X. “These extraordinary canines represent courage, resilience, and unconditional love, showcasing the true meaning of heroism.”

A video American Humane shared of last year’s highlights from the award ceremony shows just how remarkable the event is.

According to USA Today, hundreds of heroic dogs were submitted, showing the impact dogs have on people’s lives across the country. Participants were narrowed down to five nominees in each category, with the public voting for the winners.

“This is one of the most special and inspiring groups yet,” Robin Ganzert, president of American Humane, told USA Today. “All five of these courageous canines epitomize the resiliency, selflessness, and unconditional love that we are looking for in America’s next top dog.”

“We are proud to shine a spotlight on these unsung heroes who are too often overlooked,” she added.

Here are the finalists and the reasons for their nominations, per American Humane:

Service and guide: Sampson was nominated for his nine years of dedicated service to his owner, who suffered an accident that left them with a brain injury and 23 broken bones. With Sampson’s help, recovery was made easier and his owner earned a degree in neuroscience, leading to Sampson being called the “Science Service Dog.”

Emerging hero and shelter: Penny was thrown from a car and abandoned in 2020. When rescued by a nonprofit, it was discovered that she had severe injuries, leading to multiple surgeries and the amputation of one of her limbs.

Therapy: Dayo has provided service to many organizations, including George Mark Children’s House, Camp Erin, Futures Explored and the Go Group. He also assists at the Pleasanton Library’s Paws to Read program, Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital and Kaiser Permanente. His love and affection have helped children and adults alike.

Military: Niki, serving in the U.S. Coast Guard, has participated in over 250 high-stakes operations, amassing more than 4,000 working hours. She has protected high-ranking officials, played a pivotal role in the conviction of a dangerous felon and conducted numerous vehicle sweeps and community demonstrations.

Law enforcement and first responder: Bo, a police K-9 who began his service last year, has made a significant impact in a short time. His skills have helped locate missing people and track down criminals. In one case, he tracked down a missing child who had been taken at knifepoint.