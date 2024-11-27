Meharry Medical College students Emmanuel Kotey, center, and Teresa Belledent, right, watch as the liver and kidneys are removed from an organ donor, June 15, 2023, in Jackson, Tenn.

A final rule now allows kidney and liver transplants between donors and recipients who both are HIV-positive, expanding the potential donor pool. Until this rule, such transplants were only allowed as part of clinical research.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in announcing the change, said it “marks a significant step forward in increasing the availability of life-saving organs for all patients regardless of their HIV status, while continuing to reduce barriers and stigma for people with HIV.”

The change, prompted in part by the HIV Organ Policy Equity (HOPE) Act, means institutional review board approval and a clinical research requirement is no longer needed when both donor and recipient are HIV-positive.

“Research shows that kidney and liver transplants between donors and recipients with HIV can be performed safely and effectively,” assistant secretary for health Adm. Rachel L. Levine, a physician, said in the written statement. “This policy change reflects our commitment to following the evidence and updating our approaches as we learn more. By removing research requirements where they are no longer needed, we can help more people with HIV access life-saving transplants.”

The rule applies specifically to kidney and liver transplants, where Health and Human Services officials said evidence is “robust.” They reported that the “HOPE Act expansion was driven by a large body of evidence, much of which was funded by the National Institutes of Health and HHS, including recent findings from an NIH-funded study demonstrating noninferiority of kidney transplants between donors and recipients with HIV compared to transplants from donors without HIV to recipients with HIV.”

A proposed revision that’s in a public comment period would similarly expand access to heart, lung and pancreas transplantation.

HIV treatment has changed dramatically, which has in turn changed the rules around transplants to and from those with the virus.

“It’s gone from a death sentence to a completely manageable disease,” Christine Durand, a professor of medicine and oncology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, told The Washington Post. She led a recent study in the New England Journal of Medicine that showed organ transplants between donors and recipients with HIV was safe.

“This study really shows without a doubt that there’s no differences between receiving a kidney from a donor with HIV versus without HIV,” Durand said. “In addition to reducing stigma, this can help reduce inequities for people with HIV.”

Tackling the waiting lists

As of September 2024, more than 103,000 men, women and children were waiting for a transplant of some type, including nearly 90,000 who need a kidney and more than 9,400 in need of a liver. Seventeen patients die every day while listed for transplant, according to Organdonor.gov. A new person is added to the list every eight minutes.

Need is far greater than the number of transplants done each year. But research and innovation have broadened the life-giving possibilities for people who need organs.

South Africa had already been doing HIV-positive kidney transplants when in 2016 Johns Hopkins became the first U.S. hospital to perform a transplant where donor and recipient were both HIV-positive, with the blessing of the United Network for Organ Sharing, per the hospital’s transplant center.

Time magazine reported at the time that as many as 600 people with HIV died each year and their organs could likely save more than 1,000 people. Earlier laws had said their organs could not be used, until the HOPE Act, which passed in 2013, allowed such transplants as long as it was part of clinical research.

Can people with hepatitis C donate organs?

Access to organ donation has been expanding for different populations as medical breakthroughs are made. For instance, with the advent of medication that can cure hepatitis C, livers from people with the disease are sometimes donated, then the recipient is treated afterwards, which greatly expanded the pool of livers available for transplant.

Initially, those livers were only available to people who had hepatitis C and needed a new liver; now some are transplanted to patients who do not have the virus but are willing to take the organ, then be treated for the disease.

In a Mayo Clinic article, Dr. Surakit Pungpapong, a transplant hepatologist at the Mayo Clinic in Florida, said the average wait is much shorter if a patient is willing to take a liver with hepatitis C. “Patients have nearly two times the chance of getting a transplant compared with the national average. This means fewer patients are dying at our medical center while on the wait list.”