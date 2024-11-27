People ski and snowboard at the grand opening of the season at Brighton Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Utah ski and snowboard areas posted some impressive snow totals heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Utah ski and snowboard areas posted some impressive snow totals heading into the Thanksgiving holiday with more resorts set to open this weekend.

Here’s how much snow came down in the past 24 hours at open resorts:

Brighton — 19 inches

Alta — 14 inches

Park City — 13 inches

Solitude — 11 inches

Brian Head — 7 inches

“Our storm is winding down and only a few snow showers remain. Deep totals seen in many locations, especially central Utah mountains. High pressure takes control for a dry remainder of the holiday week,” according to OpenSnow forecaster Evan Thayer.

Four more resorts will start spinning lifts in the next couple days. Snowbird and Woodward Park City will open Thursday, Snowbasin on Friday and Deer Valley on Saturday (Friday for season pass holders).

Here’s how much snow a couple of those areas received in the past 24 hours:

Snowbird — 22 inches

Snowbasin — 11 inches

With the Thanksgiving weekend openings, nine of the state’s 15 resorts will be open. Opening dates for the other six are:

Beaver Mountain — TBA

Cherry Peak — TBA

Eagle Point — Dec. 20

Nordic Valley — Dec. 7

Powder Mountain — Dec. 6

Sundance — Dec. 4

In a social media post, Eagle Point in northern Utah described the storm this way: “Snow is very dense and is exactly what we need for a good base. If temps had been a little colder yesterday and the day before this would have been 3 ft of dry powder.”