Tri-Union Seafoods has issued a voluntary recall of some of its tuna products, sold under the Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B and Trader Joe’s brand names.

KEY POINTS A manufacturing defect could cause a break or leak on pull-tab cans of tuna.

Products in the recall were sold at many major retail locations.

Botulism is a potentially fatal illness and recalled product should not be consumed.

Before you make that tuna salad or a tuna fish sandwich, check the label. Tri-Union Seafoods has issued a voluntary recall of some of its tuna products, sold under the Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B and Trader Joe’s brand names.

The risk, according to the company and the announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, is botulism.

The company said that the easy-pull can lid “encountered a manufacturing defect that may compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak or worse, be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.”

The El Segundo, California-based company said it was notified of the defect in the manufacturing process by a supplier.

There have been no reported illnesses related to the recall, but the company said that if tuna is part of the recalled lots, people should not eat it, even if it looks and smells normal.

What is botulism?

Botulism is always serious, though it’s also rare. The Clostridium botulinum bacteria or two related bacteria create a toxin that attacks the body’s nerves. The result can range from difficulty breathing to paralysis and even death, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The bacteria themselves are naturally occurring and fairly plentiful, but seldom sicken people because they “make spores, which act like protective coatings.” But certain conditions can make them grow and create toxins, including an environment with little or no oxygen, low acid, low sugar, low salt, a certain temperature range and a certain level of water, per CDC.

Improperly canned, preserved or fermented foods can be an example of the perfect environment to unleash botulism. People who eat products containing the toxin need medical attention immediately.

Besides food-borne botulism, there are other types, as well. They’re all dangerous.

Where the tuna was sold

The products in the lots implicated in the recall were sold at some of the biggest grocery stores across a number of states:

H-E-B label tuna in the recall was sold in Texas.

Trader Joe’s label tuna was sold in Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

Genova 7-ounce was sold at Costco stores in Florida and Georgia.

Genova 5-ounce was sold at Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee and Texas.

Van Camp’s label was sold at Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey.

If you have one of the recalled brands of tuna, check the lot number on the recall notice at FDA.gov. Some of the best-if-used-by dates stretch into 2028.

Tri-Union Seafoods advises returning recalled tuna to the retailer for a refund, throwing it away or contacting the company directly for a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement product. Those with questions can call 833-374-0171.