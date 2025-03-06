People enjoy fresh snow at Solitude Mountain Resort in Brighton on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

KEY POINTS Utah skiers and snowboarders have enjoyed powder days this week.

More snow is on the way for Utah ski areas in the coming week.

Forecasts call for heavy snow at resorts in West.

Skiers and snowboarders have enjoyed some epic powder days this week, especially in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons.

Brighton and Solitude have received about two feet of snow this week, while Alta and Snowbird are pushing three feet, according to Ski Utah’s snow report. Even Brian Head in southern Utah, which has lagged behind other resorts this season, has received 16 inches since Monday.

Northern Utah resorts like Snowbasin and Powder Mountain have recorded about a foot in the past three days, while Sundance in Provo Canyon has 15 new inches this week.

Some resorts issue powder alerts with as little as four inches of snow, but Ski Utah defines a powder alert as 80% forecaster confidence in at least eight inches of snow.

People enjoy fresh snow at Solitude Mountain Resort in Brighton on Thursday, March 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

24-hour Utah snow totals

Deer Valley 18”

Snowbasin 14”

Sundance 14”

Powder Mountain 12”

Brighton 11”

Alta 10”

Solitude 10”

Brian Head 9”

Snowbird 7”

Beaver Mtn 7”

Eagle Point 6”

Park City 5”

Cherry Peak 4”

Nordic Valley 4”

Is more snow coming to Utah mountains?

The question now becomes: Is more snow on the way?

Earlier this week, KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson forecast that multiple storms would blanket the mountains from Wednesday evening through Friday.

“We’re about halfway through this storm and the totals have been good in the mountains and valleys. However, it is a case of the have and have-nots. Mountains range anywhere from 4-18 inches (Nordic Valley with 4 and Deer Valley with 18),” he said.

A person crashes while skiing in fresh snow at Solitude Mountain Resort in Brighton on Thursday, March 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Johnson said another 6-12 inches is expected in the mountains through tomorrow afternoon.

After a brief lull in the action Thursday, the “cold sector” of the storm will move, bringing rain and snow showers in the evening and switching to snow by late evening and Friday morning, he said.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Saturday and Sunday, but more snow storms are headed to the Beehive State next week.

People enjoy fresh snow at Solitude Mountain Resort in Brighton on Thursday, March 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Big snow in the West

Utah resorts aren’t alone in sounding the powder alert.

OnTheSnow meteorologist Chris Tomer predicts heavy snow accumulation in the West, through Friday morning. He forecasts another round of heavy snow in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming starting next Tuesday.

Grand Targhee and Jackson Hole will get 10-12 inches. Idaho ski areas can expect heavy accumulation starting next Monday, with 6-12 inches at Schweitzer but significantly less at Brundage and Sun Valley, he said.

Related This magazine named a Utah ski resort best in the West

Tomer is forecasting moderate to heavy snowfall in Montana next week with totals of 3-8 inches at Big Sky, Bridger Bowl, Red Lodge, Whitefish, Snowbowl and Discovery.

For Colorado, he expects heavy snow early Friday and moderate snowfall next Tuesday. Total accumulation of eight to 16 inches across the Western Slope and southwest Colorado and 6-8 inches for Vail, Summit County, Loveland, Keystone, Arapahoe Basin, Eldora and Winter Park.