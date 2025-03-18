CJ Hirschi moves Cougar Tails before he puts them on display at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

March Madness is finally here! If your brackets are all filled out, then it’s time to fill out the food menu, and for BYU basketball fans, it’s a great time to bring the tastes of Provo to your table.

From Richie Saunders’ tater tots to a classic Utah soda bar, here are five BYU-inspired food ideas to add to your March Madness watch party.

5 BYU-inspired food ideas

Richie Saunders' tater tots

According to a post on X by the “Mark Titus Show,” during the BYU men’s basketball game against Iowa State in the Big 12 tournament, one of the announcers informed fans of the fun fact that Saunders' great-grandfather was the one to invent the beloved potato snack, tater tots!

So grab your favorite “double-dribble” dipping sauces and dunk some tater tots each time you see Saunders score.

The CougarTail

If you’ve ever been to a BYU sporting event then you know about the fan favorite, 15-inch-long maple bar, known as the CougarTail.

The CougarTail made its first appearance to BYU Concessions in 2003 after Dean Wright — who was the managing director of BYU Dining Services at the time — wanted to create something that would be unique to BYU, according to BYU Dining.

Try making this rim rocking pastry at home with The Food Charlatan’s maple donut recipe and you’ll feel like you’re in the stadium.

Ice cream

The BYU Creamery is a must when you’re in Provo. With ice cream flavors from Blue Goggles to Graham Canyon, everyone can find a “slam dunk” flavor.

Go grab some flavors from the Creamery or try making your own homemade flavors in just 50 minutes with this recipe from Feasting At Home.

BYU mint brownies

Whether they have the layer of mint frosting or not, BYU brownies are sure to be another buzzer-beater treat for your March Madness watch party.

This recipe from Your Home Based Mom can show you how to make your own, but be warned, you might not be able to have normal brownies again.

Soda bar

What is a BYU basketball watch party without a classic Utah soda bar?

Grab the pebbled ice, Diet Coke or Dr. Pepper, your favorite syrup flavors and cream to make your own fast break fizz to sip on during the game.