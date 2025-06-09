Photo gallery: Great Salt Lake Sailfest

Grow the Flow, the Great Salt Lake Yacht Club and local sponsors hosted Sailfest 2025 on Saturday — a free, family friendly day of cardboard boat racing, kayaking, a sailing regatta, live music, food trucks, art workshops, and more.

According to a press release from the event, Last year marked the first Sailfest celebration in five years due to low lake levels.

And with water levels again at risk, it might the last for a while. Organizers say some owners plan to remove boats from the marina due to insufficient water levels.

Deseret News photojournalist Tess Crowley spent the day capturing the images of the beautiful day on the lake.

Nathan Lance, 9, prepares his boat for cardboard boat racing at Sailfest at the Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina in Magna on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Cliff Hardle participates in cardboard boat racing at Sailfest at the Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina in Magna on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People participate in cardboard boat racing at Sailfest at the Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina in Magna on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Claire Gibson, center, husband Tim Gibson, right, and daughter Elodie Gibson, 2, left, canoe at Sailfest at the Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina in Magna on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Sydney Miller, 10, left, and Haas Pectol, right, participate in cardboard boat racing at Sailfest at the Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina in Magna on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Hali, a bald eagle, interacts with the crowds at Sailfest at the Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina in Magna on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Debbi Petersen, of HawkWatch International, watches over a bald eagle at Sailfest at the Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina in Magna on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Sydney Miller, 10, right, and Haas Pectol, left, participate in cardboard boat racing at Sailfest at the Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina in Magna on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People canoe at Sailfest at the Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina in Magna on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People canoe at Sailfest at the Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina in Magna on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Zac Hardle, right, and son Asher Hardle, 9, left, participate in cardboard boat racing at Sailfest at the Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina in Magna on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Kailah Figueroa, dressed as a penguin, reacts after finishing in the cardboard boat racing event at Sailfest at the Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina in Magna on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Hannah Blomgren participates in cardboard boat racing at Sailfest at the Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina in Magna on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People participate in cardboard boat racing at Sailfest at the Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina in Magna on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Nathan Lance, 9, participates in cardboard boat racing at Sailfest at the Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina in Magna on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Justin Lance, right, and daughter Eleanor Lance, 11, left, participate in cardboard boat racing at Sailfest at the Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina in Magna on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Cliff Hardle participates in cardboard boat racing at Sailfest at the Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina in Magna on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Jan Denby, from Illinois, reads a sign during Sailfest at the Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina in Magna on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News