Portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the night before burn in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.

KEY POINTS The U.S. government is launching a five-year, $10 million study on effects of the 2023 Ohio chemical spill.

The spilled chemicals ignited a fire, resulting in immediate health impacts on the community.

NIH expects to release grants for various studies including child and maternal health after derailment.

The federal government is launching a five-year, $10 million study of the long-term effects of the train derailment in Ohio in 2023. The train was hauling about 150 cars when 38 derailed, some of them filled with toxic chemicals that were spilled.

The announcement was made in a video on Facebook, led by Vice President J.D. Vance, who was a senator representing Ohio at the time the train spilled its load in East Palestine, a small town in the eastern corner of the state.

Vance said the residents got very worried about the long-term impacts of the chemicals in the water and in the air. They wondered whether their children and grandchildren would suffer as a result in coming years.

But he noted no one could really answer the questions. “The science hadn’t been done to provide one about long-term exposure to the chemicals” and his attempts to get the Biden administration to look at the issue went nowhere, he said.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the wreck of the rail cars ignited the hazardous chemicals and spread. Community members began experiencing immediate effects including headaches and respiratory, skin and eye irritations. Now federal officials are joining them in wondering about the long-term impacts on maternal and child health, he said, noting that at Vance’s urging, he’s directing the National Institutes of Health to launch a deep probe into what he called a “calamity.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. flanked by Director of the National Institutes of Health Jay Bhattacharya, left, and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Marty Makary, right, speaks during a news conference at the Hubert Humphrey Building Auditorium in Washington, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Jose Luis Magana, Associated Press

In a Facebook post, Kennedy thanked the vice president for his “relentless advocacy” and said that “the people of East Palestine have waited long enough — they deserve answers, accountability and action."

Immediate health impacts

Kennedy calls it the “first large-scale, coordinated, multi-year federal study dedicated to the long-term health effects” of the disaster, promising “science-backed answers about the impact on their health.”

Jay Bhattacharya, National Institutes of Health director, said this kind of investigation is part of the role of public health, including coordinating health-related research.

Bhattacharya said the train was carrying chemicals including vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, ethylene glycol and benzene residue.

According to the HHS press release, “Following the derailment, several railcars burned for more than two days, and emergency responders conducted controlled burns which raised concerns about the airborne release of hydrogen chloride and phosgene.”

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. | Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press

Residents immediately began experiencing a range of health issues. Besides looking at child and maternal health, the study will include psychological, immunological, respiratory and cardiovascular impacts on those who lived near the disaster, the officials said.

The government has released requests for proposals called a “Research Opportunity Announcement,” expecting a series of grants will be issued to look at different studies and community activities. Research proposals are due July 21, with the projects to start in the fall.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine hailed the announcement as good news for the community that was exposed to the chemicals. “This funding will enable the people of East Palestine to have the peace of mind that comes from knowing that any potential for long-term health effects will be studied by the scientists at the National Institutes of Health,” he said in a written statement.

Smaller studies of East Palestine effects

The Morning Journal, which is published in Lorain, Ohio, reported that “while it took Biden over a year to visit East Palestine, he did award six NIH grants to universities in February of 2024 to study both the environmental and epidemiological impacts of the derailment.”

The article said the studies included “medical monitoring, biospecimen collections, surveys, cataloging symptoms, studying the impacts the mix of toxins spilled may have had and continue to have on the communities and tracking liver health in and around East Palestine following the release of vinyl chloride.”

Environmental Protection Agency workers work in Leslie Run in East Palestine, Ohio, June 12, 2024. | Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press

It reported the 2024 NIH funding was “about $1.3 million.”

The article added that in 2023, the NIH Disaster Research Response Program director was part of an information presentation on public health with the community, while later that year, the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine hosted a virtual public workshop series focused on “health research and surveillance priorities related to derailment.”

Additionally a year ago NIH used the Ohio/Pennsylvania University Research Consortium for a community outreach to get folks to participate in the then-ongoing studies, funded by NIH grants. The consortium includes about two dozen researchers from seven universities, members of the East Palestine health community and responding agencies, according to a Case Western Reserve University announcement.