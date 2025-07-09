Jorge Villarreal moves packages at the Marriott-Slaterville Amazon Delivery Station, the last stop before packages are delivered to customers, in Marriott-Slaterville on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year is officially in full swing — and if you haven’t jumped in yet, don’t worry, there’s still time to score major deals.

Now in its 11th year, Prime Day has grown from a 24-hour flash sale into a global, multiday retail phenomenon. This year, it’s not just longer but features more perks for Prime Day shoppers.

Amazon’s 11th annual Prime Day sale began on Tuesday, July 8, at 12:01 a.m. PDT and will run until Friday, July 11, at midnight.

Amazon Prime Day, a history

The annual event became standard after the company celebrated its 20th birthday on July 15, 2015, with a 24-hour sale that was available in nine countries.

Since then, Prime Day has expanded to become more of a Prime Days, beginning in 2017 when the sale was expanded to last 30 hours to give shoppers more time to take advantage of the deals. In 2019, Prime Day ran for 48 hours and has been a two-day sale ever since, until now.

What’s new for 2025?

This year’s Amazon Prime Day is the longest yet, doubling the typical two-day event to four days, with 96 hours of deals.

The company’s biggest sale of the year has also expanded globally to 26 countries in 2025, Ireland and Colombia being the most recent participants added, per Amazon.

Today’s Big Deals is a new addition to Prime Day deals this year, with “themed daily deal drops featuring discounts on top brands like Samsung, Kiehl’s, and Levi’s.” These daily deals are highlighted by Amazon and launch daily at midnight PDT. The highlighted bargains remain available while supplies last and are exclusive to Prime members.

Prime Day is even better for young adult Prime members, who can earn double 5% cash back when they shop during Prime Day.

In addition to these perks, Amazon has enlisted the help of Alexa+, programmed and ready to do the heavy lifting for shoppers by finding the best Prime Day deals (exclusive to U.S. Prime members). All they have to do is ask.

Tips to find the best deals and maximize savings

Amazon recommends Prime members bookmark their Amazon Prime Day 2025 hub and sign up for the Amazon News Newsletter to get the best deals.

According to Marketwatch, many people have used artificial intelligence to find the best deals on products for Prime Day and to compare pricing to other distributors.

Many people are excited for the four-day Prime Day shopping experience, but some have humorously critiqued the pricing of sale items.