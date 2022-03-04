Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Lone Peak’s Kailey Woolston, wearing white, tries to knock down a pass by Skyridge’s Abby Hymas
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Lone Peak survives Skyridge’s upset bid — again
Kailey Woolston led the way with 16 points, and Makeili Ika added 14.
By Bruce Smith
March 1, 2022 11:09 p.m. MST
syracuse.jpeg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Syracuse pulls away from Lone Peak in final quarter to pick up win
By Tom Ripplinger
Feb 23, 2022 10:20 p.m. MST
merlin_2909326.jpg
High School Swimming
High school swimming: American Fork boys, Lone Peak girls repeat as 6A state champs
By James Edward
Feb 19, 2022 4:23 p.m. MST
merlin_2854075.jpg
High School Swimming
High school swimming: Skyridge’s Katelyn Andrist breaks 500-yard freestyle state record during Friday’s 6A state meet prelims
Previous state record had stood for over a decade
By James Edward
Feb 18, 2022 5:05 p.m. MST
merlin_2905444.jpg
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update
By James Edward
Feb 12, 2022 9:44 a.m. MST
Swimmers dive into the pool
High School Swimming
High school swimming: Top performances in Utah heading into state championships
By James Edward
Feb 8, 2022 1:53 p.m. MST
merlin_2906070.jpg
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update — Beaver takes over top spot in 2A
By James Edward
Feb 2, 2022 10:56 a.m. MST
A photo showing Lone Peak’s KJ Burgess, Bountiful’s Jordyn Harvey, Ridgeline’s Nia Damuni, Union’s Kinslee Drake, North Summit’s Marci Richins and ICS’s Gabby Renaud
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: Deseret News 2021 Players of the Year were clutch for their teams all season
Lone Peak’s KJ Burgess, Bountiful’s Jordyn Harvey, Ridgeline’s Nia Damuni, Union’s Kinslee Drake, North Summit’s Marci Richins and ICS’s Gabby Renaud are the 2021 Deseret News volleyball Players of the Year.
By James Edward
Dec 8, 2021 7 a.m. MST
Lone Peak’s Kailey Woolston, wearing blue, dribbles down the court.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Led by junior Kailey Woolston, Lone Peak fights off fearless East squad
By a final score of 64-53, the Knights defeated the Leopards Tuesday night to improve to 4-0 on the season
By Tyler Haslam
Dec 7, 2021 11:05 p.m. MST
prepsofweek17.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 17 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Dec 6, 2021 10:09 p.m. MST
Alta’s Mallory Goodfellow traveled to Guatemala to help families with construction projects and donate her time to schools.
High School Girls Soccer
High school girls soccer: Inaugural Deseret News all-state Humanitarian of the Year award winners
By James Edward
Nov 24, 2021 7 a.m. MST
merlin_2896541.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Lone Peak ends Corner Canyon’s reign with 6A title victory
By Bruce Smith
Nov 19, 2021 8:08 p.m. MST
Lone Peak’s Crew McChesney runs a reception in for a touchdown.
High School Football
High school football: Lone Peak stifles Skyridge in 20-0 6A semifinals rout
By Brennan Smith
Nov 12, 2021 10:52 p.m. MST
Lone Peak players celebrate their win against Pleasant Grove in the 6A volleyball state championship.
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: Lone Peak defeats Pleasant Grove, repeats as 6A state champions
By Tom Ripplinger
Nov 6, 2021 11:03 p.m. MDT
Bingham’s quarterback Dallen Martinez gets tackled by Lone Peak’s Jaxson Tom
High School Football
High school football: Lone Peak’s stingy defense helps it overcome 3 turnovers, Bingham in 6A quarterfinal win
By James Edward
Nov 5, 2021 9:02 p.m. MDT
merlin_2893798.jpg
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: The top 4 seeds all advance to Saturday’s 6A semifinals
By Tom Ripplinger
Nov 4, 2021 10:51 p.m. MDT
merlin_2888519.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Lone Peak snaps Corner Canyon’s 48-game win streak in dominant fashion
The loss was the first in four years for Corner Canyon, which established a state record with 48 consecutive wins.
By Bruce Smith
Oct 7, 2021 11:55 p.m. MDT
Lone Peak’s Kihei Akina tees off on the 18th hole as he competes in the 6A boys state tournament at Davis Park Golf Course in Kaysville.
High School Golf
High school golf: Kihei Akina leads Lone Peak to 8th state title in 9 years
By Tyler Haslam
Oct 5, 2021 6:30 p.m. MDT
pjimage.jpg
High School Golf
High school golf: Lone Peak has 4th straight 6A state title in sight
By Tyler Haslam
Oct 4, 2021 6:29 p.m. MDT
Skyridge_HS.png
High School Football
High school football: Skyridge holds on to edge Lone Peak
It was Lone Peak’s first loss to a Utah school not named Corner Canyon since October 2019.
By Tom Ripplinger
Oct 1, 2021 11:07 p.m. MDT
Lone_Peak_HS.png
High School Football
High school football: Lone Peak powers past American Fork in thrilling victory
Lone Peak kept its Region 4 record unblemished with a 27-21 victory over American Fork.
By Tom Ripplinger
Sept 25, 2021 12:11 a.m. MDT
merlin_2883309.jpg
High School Girls Soccer
High school soccer: Playing for the injured Camryn Jorgensen, Lone Peak cruises to 4-goal victory over Skyridge
By Tyler Haslam
Sept 9, 2021 7:02 p.m. MDT
merlin_2881669.jpg
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: Defending 6A champion Lone Peak beats 5A champ Timpview for first victory of the season
By Tyler Haslam
Aug 26, 2021 10:12 p.m. MDT
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
lone_peak_logo.0__1_.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Lone Peak explodes for 44 points to beat Timpview
By Tom Ripplinger
Aug 14, 2021 12:04 a.m. MDT
Corner Canyon hasn’t lost a region game since jumping up to 6A and it will again be the team to beat in a stacked Region 4 this year.
High School Football
High school football: Corner Canyon marches into 2021 on 40-game winning streak and the obvious front runner in stacked Region 4
Corner Canyon’s high school football team has won 40 straight games and is again the team to beat heading into another stacked Region 4 in 2021.
By James Edward
Aug 7, 2021 6:14 p.m. MDT
Corner Canyon’s Cody Hagen (3) runs the ball and dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the 6A football state championship game.
High School Football
High school football: Region 4 headlines Deseret News preseason top 25 rankings, including preseason No. 1 Corner Canyon
Four Region 4 high school football teams, led by No. 1 Corner Canyon, are ranked in the top 25 of the Deseret News preseason top 25 rankings for the 2021 season.
By James Edward
July 18, 2021 12 p.m. MDT
merlin_2860332.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 6A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
Riverton High School pitcher Kaysen Korth is the Deseret News 6A Softball Player of the Year.
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 6A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
Lone Peak’s Garrett Haas has been named Mr. Lacrosse by the Deseret News.
High School Boys Lacrosse
Lone Peak’s lacrosse junkie Garrett Haas named the first ever Deseret News Mr. Lacrosse
Utah transplant Garrett Haas often found his home on the lacrosse field after moving from Dallas, and as such, the Lone Peak senior was named the first ever Deseret News Mr. Lacrosse.
By Tyler Haslam
June 11, 2021 10 a.m. MDT
merlin_2870921.jpg
High School Track
High school track: Lone Peak girls, Corner Canyon boys capture 6A state championships in repeats
By James Edward
May 19, 2021 11:22 p.m. MDT
Lone Peak fans cheer during the 6A boys tennis tournament on May 15, 2021. The Knights won their sixth straight team title.
High School Boys Tennis
High school boys tennis: Why Lone Peak’s 6th straight 6A state tennis title ‘has been a great ride’
The Knights put emphasis on boys tennis being a part of the school’s impressive athletics program, rolling to their sixth straight team title.
By Bruce Smith
May 15, 2021 7:20 p.m. MDT
merlin_2866739.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Lone Peak bats come alive in win over Skyridge
Lone Peak’s offense exploded Friday afternoon in its 15-7 win over Skyridge. The 15 runs were the most the Knights had scored in the last 10 games.
By Tom Ripplinger
April 23, 2021 8:55 p.m. MDT
merlin_2847825.jpg
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 6A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:35 a.m. MDT
merlin_2861829.jpg
High School Sports
High school boys lacrosse: Camden Oswald’s five goals lift American Fork over Region 4 rival Lone Peak
By Tom Ripplinger
March 30, 2021 11:07 p.m. MDT
merlin_2856497.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 6A All-State team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:05 p.m. MDT
merlin_2859084.jpg
Sports
Lone Peak records 23 hits, dominates Jordan to win its second game of the season
By Tyler Haslam
March 16, 2021 9:35 p.m. MDT
merlin_2856499.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Lealani Falatea’s clutch 4th quarter powers Herriman into 1st 6A title game
By Tyler Haslam
March 4, 2021 7:28 p.m. MST
merlin_2855965.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Lone Peak takes down Syracuse, sets the stage for rematch with Herriman in 6A semifinals
After a strong first quarter that saw Lone Peak outscore Syracuse 22-8, the Knights were able to claim a 59-46 victory over the Titans and punch their ticket into the 6A semifinals.
By Tyler Haslam
March 2, 2021 10:10 p.m. MST
merlin_2854083.jpg
Sports
High school girls swimming: Youthful and grateful Lone Peak squad takes home 6A state title
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 20, 2021 8:05 p.m. MST
AP21010812248505.jpg
Sports
Frank Jackson, Delon Wright play a bunch for Detroit Pistons against Utah Jazz
For the second game in a row, the Utah Jazz on Sunday faced a player who went to high school in the Beehive State, and a former University of Utah star was in the opposition’s starting lineup as well.
By Ryan McDonald
Jan 10, 2021 4:30 p.m. MST
merlin_690528.jpg
Sports
Former Lone Peak star Frank Jackson signs two-way contract with Detroit Pistons
By Ryan McDonald
Dec 27, 2020 5:27 p.m. MST
merlin_2844035.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Herriman opens season with strong win over Lone Peak in Lealani Falatea’s debut
By James Edward
Dec 3, 2020 10:47 p.m. MST
merlin_2842588.jpg
Sports
Driven to be a player teammates could count on, Lone Peak’s Lauren Jardine named 2020 Deseret News Ms. Volleyball
Determination, hard work defined the Wisconsin-bound outside hitter.
By Amy Donaldson
Dec 3, 2020 7 a.m. MST
merlin_990695.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 6A team-by-team preseason capsules
Layton, West Jordan, Bingham and Corner Canyon open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 6A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2:01 p.m. MST
Corner Canyon hasn’t lost a region game since jumping up to 6A and it will again be the team to beat in a stacked Region 4 this year.
Sports
Corner Canyon caps record-breaking 2020 season with 6A state title in dominant win over Lone Peak
The Chargers absolutely dominated Friday’s 6A state championship at Cedar Valley High School, turning in probably their most complete performance of the season in a resounding 45-7 victory over region foe Lone Peak.
By James Edward
Nov 20, 2020 3:10 p.m. MST
merlin_2832256.jpg
Sports
High school football: Lone Peak hoping to spoil Corner Canyon’s historic season in highly-anticipated 6A championship
By James Edward
Nov 17, 2020 1:41 p.m. MST
merlin_2841580.jpg
Sports
High school football: Defense, special teams propel Lone Peak past Skyridge for 6A semifinal win
By Brennan Smith
Nov 12, 2020 10:48 p.m. MST
Load More