Kailey Woolston led the way with 16 points, and Makeili Ika added 14.
High school swimming: Skyridge’s Katelyn Andrist breaks 500-yard freestyle state record during Friday’s 6A state meet prelims
Previous state record had stood for over a decade
High school volleyball: Deseret News 2021 Players of the Year were clutch for their teams all season
Lone Peak’s KJ Burgess, Bountiful’s Jordyn Harvey, Ridgeline’s Nia Damuni, Union’s Kinslee Drake, North Summit’s Marci Richins and ICS’s Gabby Renaud are the 2021 Deseret News volleyball Players of the Year.
High school girls basketball: Led by junior Kailey Woolston, Lone Peak fights off fearless East squad
By a final score of 64-53, the Knights defeated the Leopards Tuesday night to improve to 4-0 on the season
The loss was the first in four years for Corner Canyon, which established a state record with 48 consecutive wins.
It was Lone Peak’s first loss to a Utah school not named Corner Canyon since October 2019.
Lone Peak kept its Region 4 record unblemished with a 27-21 victory over American Fork.
High school football: Corner Canyon marches into 2021 on 40-game winning streak and the obvious front runner in stacked Region 4
Corner Canyon’s high school football team has won 40 straight games and is again the team to beat heading into another stacked Region 4 in 2021.
High school football: Region 4 headlines Deseret News preseason top 25 rankings, including preseason No. 1 Corner Canyon
Four Region 4 high school football teams, led by No. 1 Corner Canyon, are ranked in the top 25 of the Deseret News preseason top 25 rankings for the 2021 season.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Utah transplant Garrett Haas often found his home on the lacrosse field after moving from Dallas, and as such, the Lone Peak senior was named the first ever Deseret News Mr. Lacrosse.
The Knights put emphasis on boys tennis being a part of the school’s impressive athletics program, rolling to their sixth straight team title.
Lone Peak’s offense exploded Friday afternoon in its 15-7 win over Skyridge. The 15 runs were the most the Knights had scored in the last 10 games.
High school girls basketball: Lone Peak takes down Syracuse, sets the stage for rematch with Herriman in 6A semifinals
After a strong first quarter that saw Lone Peak outscore Syracuse 22-8, the Knights were able to claim a 59-46 victory over the Titans and punch their ticket into the 6A semifinals.
For the second game in a row, the Utah Jazz on Sunday faced a player who went to high school in the Beehive State, and a former University of Utah star was in the opposition’s starting lineup as well.
Driven to be a player teammates could count on, Lone Peak’s Lauren Jardine named 2020 Deseret News Ms. Volleyball
Determination, hard work defined the Wisconsin-bound outside hitter.
Layton, West Jordan, Bingham and Corner Canyon open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 6A regions.
The Chargers absolutely dominated Friday’s 6A state championship at Cedar Valley High School, turning in probably their most complete performance of the season in a resounding 45-7 victory over region foe Lone Peak.