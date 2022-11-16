Magazine Archive
How to win arguments at holiday gatherings without alienating family and friends.
Americans are drinking less alcohol. These ‘bars’ are counting on it.
Meet one man trying to preserve his native people’s tongue — and with it, their culture
NASA’s next big mission — like big missions past — begins in the arid West
It’s not just the kids. Parents can’t focus either. What’s the answer?
Parenting is hard, but in many ways, we’re making it harder on ourselves by trying to be “gentle” and “positive” versions of ourselves.
Cross-class friendships foster economic mobility, and religious communities lead the way
Why the modern male is struggling, why it matters and what to do about it. A conversation with Richard Reeves
The man Fox News canned explains how the news media is getting it wrong and alienating Americans, left, right and center.
In almost every community you consider, the housing situation is bad. Very bad.
Immigration at the southern border has bedeviled Republican and Democratic presidents for decades. Has it reached a crisis point?
If Republicans take the House, will Biden’s second term be defined by investigations and impeachment?
Can the invention behind Stonehenge and bicycles help solve a fractured society?
It has been commonplace in the age of growing religious disaffiliation and the rise of the “nones” to equate unbelief with the rise of secularism. But what if the problem is contemporary Christianity becoming too easy and brittle?
A symposium from across the political spectrum focusing on nine topics that arise in the wake of every mass shooting gun violence and what to do about it.
Don Duff’s discovery in October 1962 helped push the world to the brink of nuclear war. Sixty years later, with the specter of nuclear conflict back in the headlines, the effects linger.
For more than two years, there has been a widespread loss of safety, normalcy, financial security, relationships, imagined futures and loved ones. Turns out, the internal storm it creates inside of us has a name.
This tale of the decline of tiny Gabbs, Nevada shows what can happen when the Postal Service fails rural America.
What matters is not the physical limits of our planet, but human freedom to experiment and reimagine the use of resources that we have.
Three million children under five years of age are suffering from acute malnutrition in the country.
A Portland food cart, which has been described as “Mormon cooking,” shows how cuisine bridges divides and unites generations.
The implications of Supreme Court’s ruling in Carson v. Makin are huge for both America’s public schools and the separation between church and state.
Women are holding political office in record numbers, but things are still far from equal.
This November, voters will decide the future of American elections. Arizona is ground zero.
Young people are not natural rebels. We can help them think for themselves.
Natalie Williams, general manager of the WNBA-champion Las Vegas Aces, is once again treading unfamiliar terrain.