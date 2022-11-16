Magazine Archive

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 | 
The West
The great campus paper caper
Will Arizona’s decadeslong college mystery ever be solved?
By Ciara O’Rourke
Politics
A star-man maneuver for the holidays
How to win arguments at holiday gatherings without alienating family and friends.
By Lois M. Collins
Culture
Inside the new temperance
Americans are drinking less alcohol. These ‘bars’ are counting on it.
By Fendi Wang
The West
Fading whispers
Meet one man trying to preserve his native people’s tongue — and with it, their culture
By Ethan Bauer
The West
Flipping the switch
Why do Western states lag behind when it comes to renewable energy?
By Miyo McGinn
The West
This is the space
NASA’s next big mission — like big missions past — begins in the arid West
By Ethan Bauer
Family
Age of distraction and the myth of multitasking
It’s not just the kids. Parents can’t focus either. What’s the answer?
By Deborah Farmer Kris
Parenting
Is gentle parenting spoiling our children?
Parenting is hard, but in many ways, we’re making it harder on ourselves by trying to be “gentle” and “positive” versions of ourselves.
By Bethany Mandel
InDepth
Perspective: Love thy Neighbor, America
Cross-class friendships foster economic mobility, and religious communities lead the way
By Shaylyn Romney Garrett, Contributor
Family
The modern male is struggling. Can he catch up?
Why the modern male is struggling, why it matters and what to do about it. A conversation with Richard Reeves
By Suzanne Bates
Politics
How to inoculate yourself from fake election news
The man Fox News canned explains how the news media is getting it wrong and alienating Americans, left, right and center.
By Chris Stirewalt
Utah
The housing market is broken. Can anyone afford to live in America anymore?
In almost every community you consider, the housing situation is bad. Very bad.
By Heather Hansman
Politics
The huddled masses
Immigration at the southern border has bedeviled Republican and Democratic presidents for decades. Has it reached a crisis point?
By Benjamin Bombard
Politics
The United States of impeachment
If Republicans take the House, will Biden’s second term be defined by investigations and impeachment?
By Mya Jaradat
Culture
Finding our bearings
Can the invention behind Stonehenge and bicycles help solve a fractured society?
By Scott Carrier
Culture
Dating gone bad
What America gets wrong about sex.
By Lois M. Collins
Family
Lost Boys
The internet is fertile ground for deadly racist ideology. Can parents protect their kids?
By Benjamin Bombard
Perspective
Secularism as scapegoat
It has been commonplace in the age of growing religious disaffiliation and the rise of the “nones” to equate unbelief with the rise of secularism. But what if the problem is contemporary Christianity becoming too easy and brittle?
By Terryl Givens and Nathaniel Givens
Education
How to stop the next mass shooting
A symposium from across the political spectrum focusing on nine topics that arise in the wake of every mass shooting gun violence and what to do about it.
By Ethan BauerMya Jaradat, and 2 more
U.S. & World
The man who saw too much
Don Duff’s discovery in October 1962 helped push the world to the brink of nuclear war. Sixty years later, with the specter of nuclear conflict back in the headlines, the effects linger.
By Ethan Bauer
Family
The uncharted waters of moral injury
For more than two years, there has been a widespread loss of safety, normalcy, financial security, relationships, imagined futures and loved ones. Turns out, the internal storm it creates inside of us has a name.
By Lauren Steele
The West
Signed. Sealed. Not delivered. What’s wrong with the post office?
This tale of the decline of tiny Gabbs, Nevada shows what can happen when the Postal Service fails rural America.
By Benoît Morenne
Perspective
Freedom and abundance
What matters is not the physical limits of our planet, but human freedom to experiment and reimagine the use of resources that we have.
By Marian L. Tupy
World & Nation
How COVID-19 and war in Ukraine are leaving Sudan on the brink
Three million children under five years of age are suffering from acute malnutrition in the country.
By James L. Walker
Culture
Is there a Latter-day Saint cuisine?
A Portland food cart, which has been described as “Mormon cooking,” shows how cuisine bridges divides and unites generations.
By Ethan Bauer
Faith
What this ‘sleeper case’ could mean for public schools and the separation of church and state
The implications of Supreme Court’s ruling in Carson v. Makin are huge for both America’s public schools and the separation between church and state.
By Mya Jaradat
The West
Women have always been trailblazers in the West. Why are some states falling behind?
Women are holding political office in record numbers, but things are still far from equal.
By Nicole McNulty
Politics
The battle over ‘the big lie’
This November, voters will decide the future of American elections. Arizona is ground zero.
By Ethan Bauer
Faith
Perspective: A genuine independence
Young people are not natural rebels. We can help them think for themselves.
By Robert P. George
Sports
Lessons on risk and second acts from a pioneer in women’s sports
Natalie Williams, general manager of the WNBA-champion Las Vegas Aces, is once again treading unfamiliar terrain.
By Ethan Bauer
