September 2022

merlin_2935683.jpg
Utah
After a girl beat their daughters in sports, Utah parents triggered investigation into whether she was transgender
The girl’s school opened her enrollment records dating back to kindergarten to confirm she was female.
The Voyager spacecraft is seen in a handout photo from the Jet Propulsion Lab in Passadena, Calif.
Science & Tech
NASA’s Voyager probes, our ambassadors to the aliens, turn 45
In 1977, NASA’s Voyager space probes launched. Now, on the mission’s 45th anniversary, both craft are still operational and ready to encounter other life.
The Church Office Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Church of Jesus Christ
What the bishops knew: Church releases details, timeline about Arizona sex abuse case
The church said it issued “a strong response” because there can be “no tolerance for any suggestion that we are neglectful or not doing enough on the issue of child abuse.”
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, Rep. John Curtis and Sen. Mike Romney, R-Utah, addresses the South Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Politics
What Mitt Romney says about Liz Cheney possibly running for president
The Utah Republican says no one outside the Trump circle has a shot to become the 2024 GOP presidential nominee.
Thurl and Sindi Bailey walk to a funeral.
Faith
Thurl Bailey will greet audiences, distinguished guests for the Tabernacle Choir
Former NBA player Thurl Bailey will join the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as someone who will greet audiences and distinguished guests for “Music and the Spoken Word” on a rotating basis.
