Wednesday, March 8, 2023 | 
Politics
The Republican Party of today is barely recognizable. What is its future?
A journalist and historian of the right looks at the fate of the American conservative.
By Matthew Continetti
The West
The hidden history of skiing in the West
By Heather Hansman
Perspective
Can free speech ever really be free?
By Lee McIntyre
Also in this issue
The West
How one man’s vision became a haven for Black westerners
Dearfield, Colorado is being rediscovered nearly 100 years later to better understand the community and its residents.
By George H. Junne Jr.
Perspective
A conversation with America’s equal opportunity offender on the power of protest
Reza Aslan could make your list of the Top 5 People I Want to Invite to Dinner, but be forewarned, dinner conversation will focus on both politics AND religion.
By Doug Wilks
U.S. & World
Inside one Ukrainian family’s struggle to find a new home
One year ago, this February, the war in Ukraine started. For millions of families that has meant leaving home to become part of Europe’s largest movement of refugees since World War II.
By Kyle Dunphey
InDepth
War in Ukraine is sparking an energy crisis across Europe
This winter, many have to choose between food and heating as the war in Ukraine takes its toll.
By James L. Walker
Politics
The myth of the Latino vote
South Texas was supposed to go red in the 2022 midterm elections. What went wrong?
By Gaby Del Valle
InDepth
The new fight against pornography
For the first time since the dawn of the internet, the porn industry is on defense. Here’s how it happened.
By Eric Schulzke
Perspective
How faith can provide a fresh start after incarceration
A law professor came to realize the principles that undergird her faith could be a viable solution to the troubles of criminal justice.
By Shima Baradaran Baughman
Family
Did you experience a quarter-life crisis?
This phenomenon is not a psychological diagnosis or syndrome but a near-universal experience “to feel like we’re enough.”
By Ethan Bauer
Education
‘Without these two things, there is no democracy’
How do we keep from undermining one of the longest-standing constitutional democracies in the world?
By Genevieve Vahl
Culture
Poetry: The idea of ancestry after Etheridge Knight
A poem
By Rio Cortez
Perspective
Jack McCain on duty, helping Afghan refugees and living up to his father’s legacy
The fourth-generation naval officer’s journey has included five deployments as well as participating in search and rescue operations, including three that saved lives.
By Lois M. Collins
Culture
Nintendonitis: America’s digital addiction
Why gamer culture is still exploding, and what it means for the future.
By Marc Nielsen
Education
Affirmative Action in the balance
Will SCOTUS end racial preference in higher ed?
By Marc Nielsen