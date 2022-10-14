Friday, October 14, 2022 | 
In this issue
Politics
The agony of Liz Cheney
How a changed GOP — and a changed Wyoming — has left one of the most conservative members of Congress out in the cold
By Michael J. Mooney
U.S. & World
The American tapestry is woven with immigrants
By Benoît Morenne
Politics
Who benefits from your doubt?
By Lee McIntyre
The Fight to Save Democracy
Perspective
The U.S. Supreme Court is not a puppet of the party system
Critics say the Supreme Court is filled with political actors. The critics are wrong, and they’re damaging our democracy.
By Thomas B. Griffith
Politics
Meet the conservative judge on a liberal court and worried about rising partisanship
Ninth Circuit Judge Milan Smith Jr. says the Supreme Court reversing his school prayer ruling could be bad for religious freedom
By Ethan Bauer
Politics
Why Americans like the talk but not the walk of authoritarianism
Liberal democracy is in retreat around the world. Should Americans be worried?
By Gillian Friedman
U.S. & World
Jeff Flake just registered to vote as a Republican in Utah. Now he’s taking democracy’s fight to Turkey
Democracy’s status is contested around the globe, and America’s man in Turkey is speaking out: freedom and stability hang in the balance.
By Hal Boyd
Perspective
Perspective: Irredeemably racist or exceptional? What we learn from American history
Building agency in the next generation will depend partly on teaching our young people to appreciate and embrace America’s founding principles
By Ian Rowe
Perspective
Perspective: Why we need to act more like America’s Founding Fathers
A “spirit of amity” and “mutual deference” were essential to producing the Constitution. Such a spirit remains vital to maintaining constitutional order.
By Matthew S. Holland
Politics
How can we achieve liberty? Wyoming’s story might be an example
Liberty emerges when the state and society strike a balance between protection and accountability.
By Daron Acemoglu and James A. Robinson
U.S. & World
The war zone that used to be home
Mariya Manzhos, who grew up in Ukraine and recently became a U.S. citizen, spent the early days of the Russia-Ukraine war trying to get her parents to safety
By Lois M. Collins
The West
The West
The battle over Utah Lake
The West has a troubled history with lakes, development and loss. Our newest dilemma? The largest human-made island project in history.
By Benoît Morenne
Perspective
Perspective: The Portland you saw on TV is not the Portland I know
Two years after his town became a reluctant fault line in America’s ever-widening divide, a Portlander reflects on what it means to call a place home.
By Zach Dundas
The West
Back when the West had fresh air
Summer has become synonymous with wildfire season. And where there’s fire, there’s even more smoke.
By Amanda Monthei
Also in this issue
Faith
How school prayer became part of the culture war
Two Supreme Court decisions from the 1960s ignited a battle over school prayer and the establishment clause that rages to this day.
By Kelsey Dallas
Perspective
Perspective: Are you too young to get married? Here’s what the research shows
For many, getting married as a 20-something is no obstacle to fun, professional success or a stable marriage.
By Brad Wilcox
Family
Do you want to understand your moody teenager? Naming emotions can help
Put simply, when we can find the right words to label our emotions, we are better equipped to make good choices.
By Deborah Farmer Kris