In this issue
How a changed GOP — and a changed Wyoming — has left one of the most conservative members of Congress out in the cold
The Fight to Save Democracy
Critics say the Supreme Court is filled with political actors. The critics are wrong, and they’re damaging our democracy.
Ninth Circuit Judge Milan Smith Jr. says the Supreme Court reversing his school prayer ruling could be bad for religious freedom
Liberal democracy is in retreat around the world. Should Americans be worried?
Jeff Flake just registered to vote as a Republican in Utah. Now he’s taking democracy’s fight to Turkey
Democracy’s status is contested around the globe, and America’s man in Turkey is speaking out: freedom and stability hang in the balance.
Building agency in the next generation will depend partly on teaching our young people to appreciate and embrace America’s founding principles
A “spirit of amity” and “mutual deference” were essential to producing the Constitution. Such a spirit remains vital to maintaining constitutional order.
Liberty emerges when the state and society strike a balance between protection and accountability.
Mariya Manzhos, who grew up in Ukraine and recently became a U.S. citizen, spent the early days of the Russia-Ukraine war trying to get her parents to safety
The West
The West has a troubled history with lakes, development and loss. Our newest dilemma? The largest human-made island project in history.
Two years after his town became a reluctant fault line in America’s ever-widening divide, a Portlander reflects on what it means to call a place home.
Summer has become synonymous with wildfire season. And where there’s fire, there’s even more smoke.
Also in this issue
Two Supreme Court decisions from the 1960s ignited a battle over school prayer and the establishment clause that rages to this day.
For many, getting married as a 20-something is no obstacle to fun, professional success or a stable marriage.
Put simply, when we can find the right words to label our emotions, we are better equipped to make good choices.