Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | 
Deseret Magazine

Dare to Be Different

The Fate of the Religious University

Church commissioner of education: Dare to be different
Religious schools must differentiate on their unique spiritual purposes, even as they strive to tie into the broader academic community.
By Clark G. Gilbert
Yeshiva University president: The consumer vs. the covenant
By Ari Berman
Be yourself
By Freeman A. Hrabowski III
Catholic University president: A reasonable proposition
By Peter Kilpatrick
Baylor University president: Bringing light to the world
By Linda Livingstone
Discovering truth
Can science and religion coexist?
By Derrick Anderson
Wheaton College president: A life worth living
Why America’s liberal arts tradition is essential and how it can be pursued as “an act of worship” at religious schools.
By Philip Ryken
George Fox University president: Friend or foe?
Accreditors value clarity of purpose.
By Robin Baker
Becket Fund: The War Against Faith
Becket Fund attorneys Eric Baxter and Maria Montserrat Alvarado explain why religious schools are under threat and ask: Can they survive?
By Eric Baxter and Maria Montserrat Alvarado
Interfaith America’s founder: Building bridges
Higher education owes America’s graduates who are competent professionals, effective leaders and ethical citizens with the knowledge base and skill set to shape faith into a bridge of cooperation.
By Eboo Patel
BYU-Idaho president: The innovative university
Religious universities like Brigham Young University-Idaho could be models for innovation in American higher education, including issues like rising tuition.
By Henry J. Eyring
BYU-Hawaii president: The purpose driven university
How a unique mission helps expand college access.
By John S.K. Kauwe
Standing as one
Can religious schools create inclusive campuses?
By Liz Darger
A conversation with David Brooks and Anne Snyder on the value of religious education
This is what religious schools bring to a world looking for meaning.
By Shirley Hoogstra
Of body and spirit
American higher education began as a religious mission. What now?
By Peter Wehner
Has exploring life’s meaning been lost in higher education?
The modern research ideal has pushed debate of life’s big questions out of college and into the exclusive domain of religious institutions. But at what consequence?
By Anthony T. Kronman
Can Ben Sasse and the Republicans fix higher education?
Could the Nebraska senator’s expertise and affability make him the perfect person to address the problems facing higher education in America?
By Sarah Isgur and Declan Garvey
