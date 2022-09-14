Deseret Magazine
Dare to Be Different
The Fate of the Religious University
Religious schools must differentiate on their unique spiritual purposes, even as they strive to tie into the broader academic community.
Why America’s liberal arts tradition is essential and how it can be pursued as “an act of worship” at religious schools.
Accreditors value clarity of purpose.
Becket Fund attorneys Eric Baxter and Maria Montserrat Alvarado explain why religious schools are under threat and ask: Can they survive?
Higher education owes America’s graduates who are competent professionals, effective leaders and ethical citizens with the knowledge base and skill set to shape faith into a bridge of cooperation.
Religious universities like Brigham Young University-Idaho could be models for innovation in American higher education, including issues like rising tuition.
How a unique mission helps expand college access.
This is what religious schools bring to a world looking for meaning.
American higher education began as a religious mission. What now?
The modern research ideal has pushed debate of life’s big questions out of college and into the exclusive domain of religious institutions. But at what consequence?
Could the Nebraska senator’s expertise and affability make him the perfect person to address the problems facing higher education in America?
Most Read
A university spokesman said the students will also be referred to the Dean of Students for “potential noncriminal sanctions.”
Cougars held off No. 9 Baylor 26-20 in double overtime at LaVell Edwards Stadium after missing two field goals that would have won the game in regulation and the first overtime.
From beetdiggers to pioneers, Utah has some unique mascots.
After Saturday’s double-overtime thriller against Baylor, will Cougars have something left in the tank for No. 25 Oregon this week in Eugene?
In double overtime win over the Bears, the Cougars made a lasting impression.