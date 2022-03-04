Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Manti’s Larson Pogroszewski (4) dives for the ball against American Leadership Academy’s Russell Gibson (3)
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 3A quarterfinal roundup, Grantsville, Juan Diego eke out wins, while Manti, Layton Christian cruise
By James Edward and Tyler Haslam
Feb 24, 2022 2:50 p.m. MST
Delta’s Brayden Gonder is the Deseret News 3A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 3A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:01 a.m. MDT
dalin.ludlow.by.amy.adams.jpeg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 3A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:01 a.m. MDT
Grantsville High School pitcher August Cowan is the Deseret News 3A softball Player of the Year.
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 3A All-State team
The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:01 a.m. MDT
from_Amber_Allred.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 3A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:32 a.m. MDT
120320_GirlsBB_V_Judge_Hillcrest_1346.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 3A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:02 p.m. MDT
merlin_2228827.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 3A team-by-team preseason capsules
Richfield, Grantsville and Manti open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 3A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1:30 p.m. MST
merlin_2838704.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: Patience pays off as Morgan pulls away from Manti to clinch 3A state title
By James Edward
Oct 26, 2020 9:46 p.m. MDT
merlin_2837608.jpg
Sports
High school soccer: Third time is the charm for Morgan girls’ soccer as it defeats Judge Memorial to face Manti in 3A final
By Tom Ripplinger
Oct 21, 2020 10:26 p.m. MDT
1427813.0.jpg
Sports
High school soccer: 4A/3A/2A quarterfinal recap, top seeds Ogden, Manti and Rowland Hall all march into semis with shutout wins
By James Edward
Oct 17, 2020 5:35 p.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.0_2.0.0.0.0.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football Week 9 takeaways: Manti prevails in OT thriller; Beaver stays undefeated
By Joe Coles
Oct 10, 2020 7:13 a.m. MDT
rowland_hall_logo.jpg
Sports
High school tennis: Rowland Hall takes narrow lead in highly contested opening day of 3A state tourney
Rowland Hall youngsters win early matches in pursuit of bouncing defending champ Morgan.
By Bruce Smith
Oct 2, 2020 8:23 p.m. MDT
merlin_13560.jpg
Sports
High school girls tennis: 3A race wide open heading into this week’s state tourney
Rowland Hall, Manti, Richfield won their respective region titles and are among the top contenders.
By James Edward
Sept 28, 2020 3:35 p.m. MDT
manti_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: Manti Templars 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Manti Templars football team heading into the 2020 season.
By James Edward
Aug 2, 2020 1 p.m. MDT
download.jpg
Sports
Power at the top, Region 14 should be three-team race again between Juab, North Sanpete, Manti
By James Edward
July 26, 2020 6:11 p.m. MDT
pjimage.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: MVPs shared an extraordinary work ethic which propelled them to greatness
The 2019-20 basketball MVPs all shared one important attribute to rise above the competition.
By Brandon Gurney
March 26, 2020 8:10 a.m. MDT
merlin_2228827.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 3A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:02 a.m. MDT
merlin_1666113.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 3A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:02 a.m. MDT
merlin_1666227.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Manti rallies past Richfield, wins 3A state championship
The Templars trailed for almost three quarters before rallying to defeat the Wildcats and win their second state title in three years
By Trent Wood
Feb 22, 2020 10:48 p.m. MST
merlin_1666075.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Top seed Manti rallies past Judge Memorial for 3A semifinal win
By James Edward
Feb 21, 2020 10:59 p.m. MST
merlin_1648129.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Top-seeded Manti Templars weather Grantsville upset bid, advance to 3A semifinals
By Trent Wood
Feb 20, 2020 2:52 p.m. MST
merlin_787960.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 3A state tournament quarterfinals capsules (+predictions)
By Joe Coles
Feb 17, 2020 10:59 a.m. MST
merlin_1113663.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: 3A state tournament quarterfinals capsules (+ predictions)
By Trent Wood
Feb 17, 2020 10:01 a.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare Star Athletes of Week 25
This week’s star athletes are Manti’s Grady Thompson, Syracuse’s Whitney Sorenson, Skyridge’s Hadley Cowan, Viewmont’s Luke Harris and Cottonwood’s Jessica Loyd.
By James Edward
Feb 3, 2020 4:51 p.m. MST
merlin_1290991.jpg
Sports
High school drill: South Sevier dominant again in 3A, wins 7th straight state title
South Sevier finished first in two of three categories to finish ahead of second-place North Sanpete and third-place Juab
By James Edward
Jan 31, 2020 10:53 p.m. MST
JTK_9981.jpeg
Sports
High school football: 2019 3A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 3A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
merlin_22597.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 3A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
pjimage.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 MVPs stories vary, but all were invaluable to state championship winning teams
Here’s a list of this year’s most valuable players in the 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A classifications, as chosen by the Deseret News
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 7 a.m. MST
merlin_16259.jpg
Sports
‘The goal that dreams are made of’: Megan Olson golden goal gives Manti girls soccer its first-ever state championship
The Templars defeated the Judge Memorial Bulldogs 1-0 in double overtime, on a golden goal by Olson with just over two minutes remaining in the 3A state championship game
By Trent Wood
Oct 26, 2019 7:55 p.m. MDT
Low section view of a soccer player kicking a soccer ball
Sports
Watch live: 3A and 2A girls soccer state championship games
By High School Sports
Oct 26, 2019 10:42 a.m. MDT
Low section view of a soccer player kicking a soccer ball
Sports
Watch live: 3A and 2A girls soccer state semifinals
By High School Sports
Oct 24, 2019 10:34 a.m. MDT
