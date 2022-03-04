High school football: Farmington rolls past shorthanded Maple Mountain for much-needed Week 3 victory
Farmington’s defense scores twice in the first half to set the tone early.
The BYU quarterback’s college career has been beset by injuries, but he will have the chance to replace now-New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Spanish Fork captured a decisive Game 3 win to earn the 5A state baseball championship after Maple Mountain forced a final contest with a Game 2 victory.
The Dons defeated the Golden Eagles 4-2 Friday night. The Dons ground out a single run in four different innings, while the Golden Eagles got two runs across in the bottom of the third.
The Golden Eagles will face off against Spanish Fork in a best-of-three series on Friday and Saturday to decide who takes home the state championship.
Dart delivered an offensive exposition in the Dons’ 10-9 victory over Salem Hills.
Pleasant Grove (6A), Payson (5A), Uintah (4A), Juab (3A), Beaver (2A) and Panguitch (1A) won titles in the boys classifications, while Westlake (6A), Mountain Crest (4A) and Maple Mountain (combined) were crowned girls champs
With National Signing Day approaching, here is a look at BYU’s 2021 recruiting class, with prospects listed according to reporting by 247 Sports.
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
High school football: Maple Mountain stems the tide in taking a 35-28 double OT win over Salem Hills
The Golden Eagles squandered a 28-7 4th quarter lead yet still managed to rebound in time to take a thrilling double overtime win over the Skyhawks on Wednesday.
5A high school football Week 7 takeaways: Wasatch, Springville, Maple Mountain prevail in wild night in Region 8
Box Elder and Bonneville both notch key Region 5 wins
5A high school football takeaways: Region play now underway, Orem, Alta, Maple Mountain and Provo all secure key wins
Maple Mountain halted an eight-year losing skid against Springville on an emotional night
High school football: Banged-up Pleasant Grove survives late push from Maple Mountain to improve to 2-0
Pleasant Grove built a 19-0 lead on Maple Mountain but didn’t score in the second half as it held on for the 19-14 win.
5A high school football takeaways: Mountain Ridge, Brighton, Bonneville start 2020 strong with statement wins
Mountain Ridge controlled the game against Olympus for its first win in school history.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles football team heading into the 2020 season.
Making the most of it: Maple Mountain opens Last Chance Tournament with strong showing against Cottonwood
Orlando Corona is one of a trio of seniors for the Golden Eagles who are making most of things despite the massive disappointment dealt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Springville opened up a two-game lead in Region 8 by dominating Maple Mountain, which was playing without four seniors removed for violating district and team rules
Boys suspended from school after ‘thorough investigation’ concluded they violated district, team rules
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention.
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
Jared McCann had been building up momentum all year and broke out with the game of his life to lead the Braves past the Golden Eagles on Friday.