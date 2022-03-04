Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Payson’s Aaron Garcia, shown here at last year’s 5A state championships, was among the winners at Tuesday’s Utah All-Star Duals at UVU.
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Uintah boys, Maple Mountain girls cling to narrow first day leads at 5A state tournament
By James Edward
Feb 16, 2022 9:38 p.m. MST
Maple Mountain’s Allie Fryer pushes Alta’s Isabella Woods, leading to a yellow card and followed by a red card.
High School Girls Soccer
High school soccer: Shootout propels Maple Mountain past Alta, into 5A quarterfinals
By Bruce Smith
Oct 12, 2021 9:50 p.m. MDT
farmington_logo.png
High School Football
High school football: Farmington rolls past shorthanded Maple Mountain for much-needed Week 3 victory
Farmington’s defense scores twice in the first half to set the tone early.
By James Edward
Aug 26, 2021 11:45 p.m. MDT
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall makes a throw during a game against Utah State. Could Hall be the team’s starter in 2021?
BYU Football
Could Jaren Hall be a breakout star in 2021?
The BYU quarterback’s college career has been beset by injuries, but he will have the chance to replace now-New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.
By Brandon Judd
July 11, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Wasatch’s Edgar Garcia is the Deseret News 5A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
merlin_2872642.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
merlin_2872382.jpg
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 5A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
Spanish Fork players celebrate their win in the 5A state baseball championship series.
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Spanish Fork captures 5A title in back-and-forth championship series
Spanish Fork captured a decisive Game 3 win to earn the 5A state baseball championship after Maple Mountain forced a final contest with a Game 2 victory.
By McCade Pearson
May 29, 2021 8:48 p.m. MDT
Spanish Fork’s baseball team celebrates earning a berth in the 5A state championship series on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Spanish Fork tops Maple Mountain in Game 1 of 5A championship
The Dons defeated the Golden Eagles 4-2 Friday night. The Dons ground out a single run in four different innings, while the Golden Eagles got two runs across in the bottom of the third.
By McCade Pearson
May 28, 2021 10:04 p.m. MDT
Maple_Mountain_HS.png
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Maple Mountain advances, will face rival Spanish Fork in 5A championship
The Golden Eagles will face off against Spanish Fork in a best-of-three series on Friday and Saturday to decide who takes home the state championship.
By McCade Pearson
May 27, 2021 9:38 p.m. MDT
image0.jpeg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Zac Dart delivers, sends Spanish Fork to 5A title game
Dart delivered an offensive exposition in the Dons’ 10-9 victory over Salem Hills.
By Brennan Smith
May 26, 2021 10:52 p.m. MDT
Orem players embrace pitcher Easton Davies after edging Maple Mountain 6-5 in the 5A baseball playoffs.
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Orem survives Maple Mountain push to advance in 5A tournament
By Brennan Smith
May 25, 2021 11:02 p.m. MDT
merlin_2867475.jpg
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Maple Mountain gets redemption against Wasatch with 7th straight victory
By James Edward
April 29, 2021 9:31 p.m. MDT
merlin_2857184.jpg
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 5A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:34 a.m. MDT
merlin_2850229.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:04 p.m. MDT
springville_logo.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Strong second half propels Springville past rival Maple Mountain in 5A quarterfinals
By Tom Ripplinger
March 3, 2021 11:43 p.m. MST
merlin_2853887.jpg
Sports
A closer at 2021 high school wrestling championships
Pleasant Grove (6A), Payson (5A), Uintah (4A), Juab (3A), Beaver (2A) and Panguitch (1A) won titles in the boys classifications, while Westlake (6A), Mountain Crest (4A) and Maple Mountain (combined) were crowned girls champs
By James Edward
Feb 22, 2021 5:32 p.m. MST
merlin_2832526.jpg
Sports
National signing day is almost here. Get up to speed on the BYU Cougars’ 2021 class
With National Signing Day approaching, here is a look at BYU’s 2021 recruiting class, with prospects listed according to reporting by 247 Sports.
By Trent Wood
Jan 27, 2021 8:09 a.m. MST
merlin_2850221.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: No. 1 Springville rolls past Maple Mountain with another dominant defensive performance
By James Edward
Jan 26, 2021 10:50 p.m. MST
merlin_1722501.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 5A team-by-team preseason capsules
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2 p.m. MST
merlin_2841870.jpg
Sports
High school football: Joe Smith, stifling defense lead Orem to convincing 5A semifinal win over Maple Mountain
By Brennan Smith
Nov 13, 2020 10:52 p.m. MST
merlin_20259.jpg
Sports
Top 2021 college football recruits who will play in Utah state semifinals this week
By Ryan McDonald
Nov 11, 2020 10:24 a.m. MST
pjimage__3_.jpg
Sports
High school football: A 4-peat within sights, Orem has momentum heading into 5A semifinals against underdog Maple Mountain
By James Edward
Nov 10, 2020 5:30 p.m. MST
merlin_2839408.jpg
Sports
High school football: Maple Mountain holds off rival Springville in tense 5A second round victory
By James Edward
Oct 30, 2020 9:54 p.m. MDT
merlin_2836592.jpg
Sports
High school football: Maple Mountain stems the tide in taking a 35-28 double OT win over Salem Hills
The Golden Eagles squandered a 28-7 4th quarter lead yet still managed to rebound in time to take a thrilling double overtime win over the Skyhawks on Wednesday.
By Brandon Gurney
Oct 14, 2020 11:08 p.m. MDT
merlin_2835652.jpg
High School Sports
5A high school football Week 9 takeaways: Bonneville clinches Region 5 title, while four teams now tied for first in Region 8
By James Edward
Oct 10, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
merlin_2832522.jpg
Sports
5A high school football Week 7 takeaways: Wasatch, Springville, Maple Mountain prevail in wild night in Region 8
Box Elder and Bonneville both notch key Region 5 wins
By James Edward
Sept 26, 2020 8:11 a.m. MDT
merlin_2829379.jpg
Sports
5A high school football takeaways: Region play now underway, Orem, Alta, Maple Mountain and Provo all secure key wins
Maple Mountain halted an eight-year losing skid against Springville on an emotional night
By James Edward
Sept 5, 2020 8:13 a.m. MDT
merlin_2827907.jpg
High School Sports
High school football: Banged-up Pleasant Grove survives late push from Maple Mountain to improve to 2-0
Pleasant Grove built a 19-0 lead on Maple Mountain but didn’t score in the second half as it held on for the 19-14 win.
By James Edward
Aug 21, 2020 10:29 p.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.0.jpeg
Sports
High school football: Maple Mountain, Skyline among Week 1 winners hoping momentum carries over to tougher tests in Week 2
By James Edward
Aug 19, 2020 3:59 p.m. MDT
merlin_2826691.jpg
Sports
Top performances of Week 1 in Utah high school football
By James Edward
Aug 19, 2020 10:16 a.m. MDT
8c3d42821a104c9f30b7d8044c80070ee57e0ec1_4.jpg
Sports
5A high school football takeaways: Mountain Ridge, Brighton, Bonneville start 2020 strong with statement wins
Mountain Ridge controlled the game against Olympus for its first win in school history.
By James Edward
Aug 15, 2020 8:52 a.m. MDT
maple_mountain_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 9, 2020 4:34 p.m. MDT
pjimage__6_.jpg
Sports
Maple Mountain the favorite in what could be an open race in Region 8
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 2, 2020 8:45 p.m. MDT
merlin_2809781.jpg
Sports
Making the most of it: Maple Mountain opens Last Chance Tournament with strong showing against Cottonwood
Orlando Corona is one of a trio of seniors for the Golden Eagles who are making most of things despite the massive disappointment dealt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Brandon Gurney
May 28, 2020 8:46 p.m. MDT
merlin_1724813.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:04 a.m. MDT
merlin_1769481.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:04 a.m. MDT
merlin_1162871.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Springville rolls past depleted Maple Mountain in rivalry showdown
Springville opened up a two-game lead in Region 8 by dominating Maple Mountain, which was playing without four seniors removed for violating district and team rules
By James Edward
Jan 24, 2020 9:59 p.m. MST
AdobeStock_65847564.jpeg
Utah
4 basketball players ‘removed’ from Maple Mountain team
Boys suspended from school after ‘thorough investigation’ concluded they violated district, team rules
By Amy Donaldson
Jan 22, 2020 4:09 p.m. MST
merlin_20245.jpg
Sports
High school football: 2019 5A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
merlin_6430.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: 2019 5A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 10, 2019 8:04 a.m. MST
merlin_7373.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 5A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
bountiful_logo__1_.0.jpg
Sports
5A football playoffs: Jared McCann’s big day leads Bountiful past Maple Mountain 28-18
Jared McCann had been building up momentum all year and broke out with the game of his life to lead the Braves past the Golden Eagles on Friday.
By Brandon Gurney
Oct 25, 2019 8:34 p.m. MDT
merlin_10677.jpg
Sports
High school football: 20 standout performances from Week 7
By James Edward
Oct 2, 2019 10:51 a.m. MDT
