Amy Donaldson: Running is a sport that encourages evolution, but don’t forget we all have to start somewhere
It isn’t just our fear that is mean and misguided, it’s critics who know nothing about us, nor the challenges we seek.
Amy Donaldson: Ski Utah CEO found confidence in 12-day rally race and plans to attempt another for charity
Ski Utah Nathan Rafferty’s fundraising page, which has raised nearly $20,000 to this point, asks for pledges for each stage Rafferty finishes at the 2019 Dakar Rally.
Amy Donaldson: Nearly fatal car accident reveals how one woman’s friends are more than running companions
Alejandro de Santiago knew running changed his wife. He knew it helped her cope with anxiety, made her feel better physically, and it brought new friends into her life. He didn’t know how important that new community would become to his family.
Amy Donaldson: Utah runner returns to marathon racing five years after suffering a nervous breakdown in Boston
Somehow the sport Shandi Kano loved for as long as she can remember got tangled up with what she thought she had to accomplish, with who she thought she had to be, and eventually, the pressure of the pursuit shattered her mind.
Amy Donaldson: Test subjects find challenges, gifts, no matter where they start in the sport of running
Running was a path to better health, a chance for a few minutes away from a demanding life and a necessary part of reaching a career goal. It helped them through loss and life changes and it gave them relationships they didn’t expect.
Confined to a hospital bed with antibiotics being pumped into his body, a 44-year-old father of four realized there are much tougher challenges than covering 100 mountainous miles on foot in less than 36 hours.
Not every class is for everybody, but there is a group exercise class out there for everyone. Ask yourself these few questions to figure out which classes might be right for you.
Amy Donaldson: In finally finishing Squaw Peak 50, I learned some lessons about failure and living a brave life
It isn’t the big sweeping gestures that change lives, it’s the small stuff. It’s giving up a Saturday to help people like me banish some demons. It’s volunteering to run as a pacer just so you can see someone else accomplish a goal.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.